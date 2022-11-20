Sir Keir Starmer says he would abolish House of Lords amid rows over political appointments

Gordon Brown - Reuters

Sir Keir Starmer said he would abolish the House of Lords in the wake of rows over political appointments.

The Labour leader railed against Boris Johnson's plans to reward "lackeys and donors" in his resignation honours list, as he confirmed his support for an elected second chamber.

Labour will consult on the size and nature of a replacement for the Lords once the party has published a constitutional review, led by former prime minister Gordon Brown.

Mr Brown has reportedly recommended a new upper house of nations and regions with appropriate weighting given to members from different parts of the UK.

Further details of Mr Brown's conclusions will be set out in the coming weeks and months and his commission will form the basis of a number of Labour policies at the next general election.

Sir Keir is understood to strongly agree that a new chamber must be "absolutely" representative of the country as a whole, in line with party policies on unionism and levelling up.

He addressed Labour peers on Wednesday to argue Lords reform was a critical aspect of "promoting inclusive growth and restoring trust in politics", the Observer first reported.

"We should be rebuilding trust in politics, but this can’t just be an article of faith," Sir Keir said. "We need to show how we will do things differently. Reforming our second chamber has to be a part of that."

It comes after a backlash to a leak of Boris Johnson's draft resignation honours list, which included Charlotte Owen, 29, a former Downing Street aide to Mr Johnson who would become the youngest ever life peer.

Ross Kempsell, who worked directly for the former prime minister since the summer, is also on the list, which The Telegraph reported earlier this month had been passed to the House of Lords Appointment Commission (Holac) for vetting.

While members of Holac are said to be deeply unimpressed with the nomination of Ms Owen, they are powerless to prevent it.

Abolishing the House of Lords formed part of Sir Keir's "10 pledges" during the 2020 Labour leadership campaign. He promised a "radical devolution of power, wealth and opportunity".

Lords reform edged a step closer last week after a bill sponsored by Lord Norton of Louth, a Conservative peer, received an unopposed second reading.

Lord Norton argued that recent prime ministers had been "rather profligate" in appointing peers and urged an appointment process "that merits the trust of the people".

