Sir Keir Starmer refuses to rule out capital gains tax increase under Labour

Sir Keir Starmer - Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Capital gains tax could rise under a Labour government after Sir Keir Starmer refused to rule out an increase.

At a press conference in Stoke-on-Trent on Thursday, the Labour leader was asked three times to clarify his stance after two members of the party’s front bench criticised the Conservatives for allowing the rich to get away with paying low rates of tax.

Sir Keir declined to comment on whether a Labour government could tax wealth at the same rate as income.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Rishi Sunak earned nearly £5 million in three years but paid an effective tax rate of just 22 per cent.

“In relation to tax, obviously we will set out our position as we go into an election. I think others will analyse the Prime Minister’s financial details. They are there for all to see,” said Sir Keir.

“In the end, that goes back to the point I made about the choices that are made. When this Government has had to raise taxes, it has always gone for the same people, which is working people, and I think that is now writ large in relation to what we have seen in the last 24 hours.”

Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, said the publication of Mr Sunak’s tax return highlighted “a tax system designed by successive Tory governments in which the Prime Minister pays a far lower tax rate than working people, who face the highest tax burden in 70 years”.

Rishi Sunak - Leon Neal/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, was asked whether Labour could seek to equalise capital gains tax with income tax so they are paid at the same rates.

Ms Cooper failed to rule it out as a policy and repeated Ms Rayner’s attack on the Conservatives for cutting taxes of those on the highest incomes.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The point that Angela is making is a broader one, about the way in which the Conservatives have always ended up cutting the taxes for those who were on the highest income at a time when everybody else is ending up being squeezed and everybody else is ending up paying more, and I just think that’s not fair.”

Story continues

The Prime Minister’s tax return, published by Downing Street on Wednesday, showed that the bulk of his multi-million pound income came from capital gains, dividends and interest on a “single US-based investment fund”, held in a blind trust.

In total, Mr Sunak earned just under £4.4 million in capital gains and dividends in the past three tax years in addition to his ministerial salary over the same period of £410,951, paying UK tax of £1 million – equivalent to 22 per cent.

Experts said anybody on a £70,000-a-year salary would typically pay a similar effective rate of 22 per cent in income tax.

Mr Sunak’s tax returns were published online at the same time Boris Johnson was being grilled by MPs over allegations that he misled Parliament over lockdown parties held in Downing Street.