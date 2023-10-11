Sir Keir Starmer: I’ll clear NHS waiting lists within four years

Sir Keir says the party will aim to reduce the NHS backlog by 40,000 people a week - Anthony Devlin/Bloomberg

Labour will clear the NHS backlog within four years, Sir Keir Starmer pledged on Wednesday at the end of his party’s conference.

He said it was the party’s “ambition” to ensure that all the 7.7 million people waiting for treatment receive it within the first term of a Labour government.

It would aim to reduce the NHS backlog by 40,000 people a week.

It came on the final day of the Labour conference in Liverpool, where Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, said the NHS had to modernise if it were to survive the challenges of an ageing society.

In his leader’s speech on Tuesday, Sir Keir confirmed he would use the scrapping of the non-domiciled tax status to reduce waiting lists.

Asked by ITV News whether that was enough, given that it would raise less than 1 per cent of the NHS’s annual funding, the Labour leader said: “It is crucially important because it’s the waiting lists that are causing the NHS to overheat at the moment and being a big drag on our economy.

“We do need reform as well and that’s why after saying we’re gonna spend this money, I also said but there’s the hard road of reform - and we need to reform the NHS. It’s been a sickness service for the last 75 years because of the nature of society, it needs now to be a preventative service.”

Asked whether he could commit to eliminating waiting lists within the course of a Labour government, Sir Keir said: “That’s our ambition.

“Two million a year, that’s a huge ambition, 40,000 a week, the money’s there, the plan is there, and we need to drive those waiting lists down.”

He told Sky News he wanted to get waiting lists down to lower than when Tony Blair and Gordon Brown were in government.

Asked whether he could match that achievement, he said: “My ambition is to clear it by the end of the next parliament, two million a year, 40,000 a week.

“That’s why we’ve set out the ambition project for it, partly for the health of the individuals, of course, but also because the economy depends on people being in work and this is a huge drag.”

Story continues

‘Fundamental and deep’ reforms promised

Speaking earlier, Mr Streeting warned that the NHS must modernise or go “bankrupt”.

In his speech to the Labour conference, he said the ageing population and a rise in conditions such as heart disease, dementia and diabetes posed huge financial problems for the NHS.

The shadow health secretary promised “fundamental and deep” reforms, including changes to social care and the prioritisation of services in the community and mental health.

He said there would be more GPs and closer integration between the community and hospitals, creating a neighbourhood health service.

Mr Streeting said the system was too focused on hospitals and dealing with late diagnosis and treatment.

“Pouring ever-increasing amounts of money into a system that isn’t working is wasteful in every sense,” he told delegates.

He said Labour would create the “healthiest generation that ever lives” and would support Rishi Sunak’s plan to increase the smoking age year by year until it was banned.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.