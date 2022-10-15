How Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour would run a government

This week Sir Keir told staff on a conference call he was shifting the party into election mod

On the third floor of the hulking Tate Modern on the south bank of the Thames in central London, guests mingled and chatted as they were given an exclusive after-hours showing of the gallery’s Cezanne exhibition on Tuesday.

Drinking English sparkling wine, Rachel Reeves exchanged pleasantries with a hundred or more of Britain’s political and financial elite. She was joined by one of the most powerful civil servants in the country – her husband Nicholas Joicey, the new head of the Cabinet Office’s economic and domestic affairs secretariat.

Five years ago, deep in the Corbyn malaise, it would have been inconceivable for a Labour shadow chancellor to be swapping gossip with the world’s most influential bankers, policymakers and press barons. But for the party’s host, the US businessman, politician and philanthropist Michael Bloomberg and his fellow influencers, Ms Reeves was undoubtedly the main attraction. Rishi Sunak, who occupied the Treasury less than four months ago, stood uneasily at the edge of the throng as Mr Bloomberg invited her over for a tete-a-tete.

Such lavish attention so publicly displayed was perhaps not surprising given the circumstances – for more than a week all of those gathered had spent their days staring nervously at the same charts as the rest of us; charts that showed the financial markets and value of Sterling plummeting in the aftermath of Liz Truss’s mini-Budget.

The following day, Sir Keir Starmer spent Prime Minister’s Questions tearing the PM’s 36-day economic record to shreds. Newspaper sketch writers had a field day. It was a “session of U-turns and frantic back-pedalling”, said one. Another wrote of a Prime Minister clad in a “shroud of vagueness”. Worse, “a rare and sinister quietness” emanated from the Tory benches, remarked another.

By yesterday evening, Ms Truss had sacked her Chancellor in a desperate bid to stabilise the markets and save her own skin. How long she would last – estimated by some in days and weeks rather than years – dominated Westminster conversation.

It is natural then that eyes should be turning to Labour – now between 20 and 30 points ahead in the polls. Some think it is all but a given that the party will win the next election – and wise hands say it could come sooner than expected.

This week Sir Keir told staff on a conference call he was shifting the party into election mode, sacking his chief of staff and handing more power to campaigns chief, Morgan McSweeney, a no-nonsense “hardman” in the mode of Alastair Campbell, Tony Blair’s press secretary of old. Deep in Labour HQ, a “radical” document that will become the party’s next manifesto already exists, and insiders say it could be published within days of a snap election being called.

The Labour leader has also accelerated plans to move staff from the party’s current HQ in Victoria Street to swanky new offices on Blackfriars Road. Staff were already discussing the jobs they hope to be awarded when the party occupies Downing Street for the first time since 2010.

It’s never a good thing to count chickens before they have hatched but, two and a half years after Jeremy Corbyn stood down as party leader, Labour has certainly moved on. Good strategy and execution have undoubtedly put it within reach of power. But its transformation and preparation for Government are far from over – and many difficult questions remain. How would Labour manage an economy so ravaged by debt and inadequate productivity and growth? And would a party with such a steely focus on inequality seek to balance the books by introducing a so-called “wealth tax”?

‘A man in a hurry’

Those closest to Sir Keir say he shares one of Sir Tony Blair’s best traits as a leader: he hasn’t always been a Labour politician.

“I don’t think Keir spends a lot of time thinking about who f***ed over whom in 2008,” one Labour source says. “Like Blair, he is a man in a hurry. He came to politics late.”

His oft-quoted start in life, in a “pebble-dashed semi” in Oxted, Surrey, has become a running joke in the party. In almost every set-piece speech, the Labour leader mentions his father (a toolmaker), his mother (a nurse) and their car (a Ford Cortina). From humble beginnings, Sir Keir attended the universities of Leeds and Oxford before being called to the Bar in 1987 – the same year Margaret Thatcher won her third and final election.

The young lawyer built a profile as a principled advocate on civil liberties and human rights cases (a reputation that led to rumours he inspired the Mark Darcy character in Helen Fielding’s Bridget Jones’s Diary).

He was awarded silk in 2002 and three years later won one of his greatest professional victories when the European Court of Human Rights overturned the controversial “McLibel” ruling against two activists who had produced a leaflet criticising McDonald’s. The same year, Sir Keir’s work contributed to the overturning of Uganda’s death penalty and he is said by friends to have saved more people from death rows around the world than any other lawyer.

Just four months after being elected an MP in September 2015, Sir Keir was appointed a minister to Corbyn’s front bench – beginning five years of uneasy coalition between the two.

As Labour’s Brexit spokesman he fronted the leadership’s fudge on the European Union, pledging to negotiate a new deal with the EU and put it back to the country in a second referendum that would also include an option to Remain.

He would later admit that the party’s stance on Brexit was one of the main reasons for its dire performance in the 2019 election – handing Boris Johnson the keys to Downing Street and an 80-seat majority.

Starmer’s ‘quad’

After Corbyn’s resignation, a short leadership contest saw Sir Keir beat Rebecca Long-Bailey, the Left’s preferred successor, and Lisa Nandy, who he would later appoint one of his most senior shadow ministers. Those close to Sir Keir say that once he took over the party, he began a three-stage plan that he hoped would end with a Labour government.

“People were talking about a four-year process, maybe even an eight-year process,” says one aide. The first stage was taking over Labour’s own internal machinery. Faced with a hostile, Corbyn-supporting headquarters in Southside, Sir Keir built a new power base in his parliamentary office. One insider said the team was deliberately formed of a “mix of people who had seen everything before and people for whom it is the first time”.

The three-stage process was designed by Claire Ainsley, a senior figure at the centre-Left Joseph Rowntree Foundation, who became the party’s “ridiculously clever” executive director of policy and would later form one of the “Quad” of Sir Keir’s most senior advisers.

A year later, in July 2021, she was joined by two senior figures from the New Labour years: Matthew Doyle and Deborah Mattinson. Doyle, a press office rottweiler of the Blair years, was brought back into the fold and shocked those who knew him from his time in Downing Street by adopting a new, relaxed attitude, a beard and a selection of tweed suits and coloured shoes.

Ms Mattinson, Sir Keir’s new head of strategy, spent years running polls and focus groups for Gordon Brown. Presiding over Project Volvo, she worked out how to sell the reliable, unfussy Prime Minister to an electorate used to the flashy Blair style.

Tony Blair and wife Cherie - Fiona Hanson/PA Wire

Since July 2021, she has been charged with the second step of Sir Keir’s plan – selling himself to the public as a “safe pair of hands” and trying to earn Labour a reputation for economic competence not held since the early days of the 2008 economic crisis. It was a daunting task. The Labour leader has been accused of being wooden and boring since the first days of his premiership, with even his most ardent supporters preferring to compare him in the Commons chamber to a barrister with a dry and forensic style.

Running a focus group during the Labour leadership campaign in Darlington in March 2020, Ms Mattinson asked members of the public what they thought of the candidates. Failing to recall his name, one replied they had no real opinion on the “dark-haired chap with the double-barrelled surname”. Probing further, she realised the voter was talking about Sir Keir, whose image as an out-of-touch metropolitan elite had already “cut through”.

As director of strategy, Ms Mattinson’s second task was to understand how to sell the party to different segments of the population. The top priority was to win back a swathe of “Red Wall” seats in the North and Midlands. The former pollster’s solution was to devise a new ideal voter for policymakers to direct their measures towards. Labour’s “Hero Voter”, as they are known to staff across the party, is a white, middle-aged Northerner who voted for the Conservatives in 2019 but could be won back next time.

Deborah Mattinson, Sir Keir’s new head of strategy, spent years running polls and focus groups for Gordon Brown

But while the “unflappable” Ms Mattinson is “rigorously focused on Hero Voters”, some in Sir Keir’s circle feel her efforts have not been a resounding success. Between July 2021 and September this year, the party has had 11 different slogans – from the bland (“A new chapter for Britain”) – to the arcane (“Work, Care, Equality, Security”.)

A source familiar with the various rebrands admits that they were largely her responsibility, and that many were quickly scrapped after failing to land with target voters. The most recent casualty, “A fresh start for Britain”, was abandoned just before this year’s party conference amid concerns it would look insensitive just weeks after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Instead, a hasty redesign saw the party adopt “a fairer, greener future” as the slogan behind Sir Keir for this year’s speech.

The fourth member of the “quad” had been in the top team since the start of Sir Keir’s leadership campaign. Morgan McSweeney is a ruthless enforcer who spent months after the contest ejecting anti-Semites from the party in an attempt to detoxify the reputation of Labour after the Corbyn years. The red-haired 44-year-old from County Cork started as Sir Keir’s chief of staff before taking control of elections as head of campaigns.

Asked whether his image as Sir Keir’s “hard man” is justified, one ally grinned: “He has very little room for bulls***. He’s got a campaign mind. He’s the kind of person who will draw on historic Labour data from decades ago to prove you wrong in an argument.” Another is more coy: “He stayed in the party for the whole of the Corbyn years. He never surrendered his membership. He’s pretty uncompromising.”

This week, Mr McSweeney gained the former New Labour official and Tony Blair Institute staffer Marianna McFadden as his deputy.

Marianna McFadden

Ms McFadden, who is married to shadow chief secretary Pat McFadden, joins a growing chorus of Blairite votes – and cash – in Sir Keir’s top team as the party barrels towards the next election.

The final and newest member of the senior inside team is Peter Hyman, who spent nine years as Blair’s speechwriter. A former headteacher and expert in education policy, Hyman is crafting Labour’s manifesto with Ainsley and looks set to return to Downing Street if Labour wins.

Treading carefully on tax reform

Since Sir Keir finished his conference speech on September 27, a change in mood has taken place inside Labour.

“I have never been someone who believed that Labour would win the next election,” one official said. “But as soon as Keir’s speech finished, I walked into the media scrum. There was a sudden moment of electricity in the conference hall. I kept thinking that there was a change.”

Another recalls a group of aides standing around a television, spontaneously applauding the BBC’s coverage of the speech on the Six O’Clock News. Adopting an evangelical tone, one confides: “Every day, I wake up and hope to do something that contributes to a Labour victory.”

But although the party has already started work on the next manifesto, much of the policy is still waiting to be worked out. Labour is not yet ready to fight a general election. Like Ms Truss, the Labour economy team is focused on structural reform of the economy, but when the campaign begins, all eyes will be on the party’s tax policy.

“Above all, we just need to be economically competent,” says a source close to Ms Reeves, whose parliamentary office is next door to Sir Keir’s and is in constant contact with officials working on the manifesto.

Starmer and Reeves - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Insiders have been discussing the prospect of a new tax regime that will shift the burden dramatically onto the better-off who earn money from investments and property that is not taxed as income. They insist, however, this is not a “wealth tax” as such but a shift from “taxing labour to capital”.

For example, officials are considering a way to “fix” the fact that landlords do not pay National Insurance contributions on income from renting out their houses – while income from shareholdings and dividend payments are rarely taxed as much as payroll income.

Several officials familiar with the party’s policy discussions on tax said Labour is looking seriously at reform to capital gains tax – better balancing it with income tax – but rule out more radical measures that would tax assets directly.

Ian Mulheirn, executive director for UK policy and chief economist at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, expects Labour to tread carefully on tax reform. “I don’t think it’s likely they would go anywhere near what most people would call a wealth tax – taxing a proportion of rich households’ assets.”

Mulheirn believes that one option for Labour would be to make changes to capital gains tax to bring it “closer into line with income taxes, which would make a lot of economic sense”, and that the tax treatment of so-called “non-doms” would probably tighten further. Changes to corporation tax, he says, would largely depend on where the Conservatives ended up with them.

On property taxes – which most economists agree require reform – Mulheirn says he could not see either party making radical changes – such are the sensitivities around voters’ homes.

The two main options under consideration – a new “proportionate land value tax” to replace council tax or a revaluation of property from 1990s values for council tax – both present huge political problems. “If you go strictly for a land value approach, you will be shifting taxes very strongly towards the south and east of the country,” he says. “There’s a very good economic rationale for it. But politically, it’s very hard to see how anybody would take that on”.

A revaluation of house values for council tax purposes should be undertaken in the interest of fairness and could be separated from a decision to increase council taxes but even that was regarded as overly toxic for most politicians, he says. “At some point somebody’s going to have to grasp the nettle of putting council tax valuations on a more sensible footing rather than using 1990 prices, which is just ridiculous, but the political barrier to it is very high.”

Another problem building up for whoever is in power is the loss of revenue from fuel duty as increasing numbers of electric cars hit the road. Mulheirn estimates it could leave a hole in the public finances approaching £10 billion by the end of the next parliament. “Whoever wins the next election is going to need to get thinking about that pretty quick,” he says.

Economic growth through green industry

A Labour government is also unlikely to deliver on Sir Keir’s promise to the party in 2020 – that he would back public ownership of rail, mail and water. And, following Liz Truss’s U-turn on corporation tax, Labour and the Conservatives now support the same income tax rates.

So, with the political distance between the parties narrowing, how else can Labour increase income to pay for a five-year programme that has promised to fundamentally reform the NHS, education and social care? The answer is hidden in the slogan from this year’s conference speech.

By promising a “fairer, greener future”, those close to Sir Keir believe they have accessed some “political magic” that Boris Johnson tried and failed to tap: economic growth through green industry. A source close to discussions points out that Mr Johnson stole his “green industrial revolution” idea from Rebecca Long-Bailey – a Corbynite.

The party has promised a new state-backed energy company and a wealth fund it says can be invested in new environmental projects that will drive economic growth. “Labour used to say we need to do climate change for reasons of the heart,” says one insider. “Now it’s for reasons of the head. We have to drive growth.”

It is this that strategists believe will win back the Red Wall. “There is a section of the Blairite wing of the party that sees the Red Wall as a caricature,” says one strategist, bemoaning that some of their colleagues would rather promise “speedy boarding for veterans” than deal with the substantive issues that led to Brexit and the 2019 vote. “What the Red Wall and Brexit teaches us is that there is a yearning for better industries.”

Moreover, there is talk that Ms Ainsley, the brains behind the policy operation, has been “sidelined” at her home in York, and is rarely seen in London.

Claire Ainsley, Sir Keir Starmer’s policy chief, has already begun writing the party’s next manifesto - Frank Dwyer

She is leaving at the end of the year, and is tipped to be replaced by either of her more junior colleagues, Tom Webb or Stuart Ingram.

Above all, with an election that could be launched any day, there is concern at the top that MPs and staff are becoming too comfortable with their poll lead, and sleepwalking to disaster. Top officials are already discussing a raft of “anti-complacency measures,” and staff have been reminded how much political fortunes can change in just weeks.

Amid talk of Labour’s new election machine, David Evans, the party’s general secretary, issued a warning this week. “Polls are like perfume,” he said. “Nice to smell. Dangerous to swallow.”