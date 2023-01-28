Sir Keir Starmer will need a deal with SNP if there is a hung parliament, says Nicola Sturgeon

Amy Gibbons
·1 min read
Nicola Sturgeon in the Scottish Parliament - Getty Images
Sir Keir Starmer will be "biting the hand off" the SNP for votes to command the Commons if Labour fails to secure a majority at the next general election, Nicola Sturgeon has claimed.

The Scottish leader said she does not believe Labour will refuse to negotiate with her party in the event of a hung Parliament, despite Sir Keir's insistence there he will not pursue a pact "in any circumstances".

It is widely accepted that Labour will need to make significant gains in Scotland to avoid relying on help from others to form a government following the next national vote, expected to be some time in 2024.

But Sir Keir, the Labour leader, has categorically ruled out a deal with the SNP, maintaining Labour "can't" and "won't" work with them.

Speaking to The News Agents podcast, Ms Sturgeon said it would be "ridiculous" if Sir Keir passed up an opportunity to "get the Tories out" by refusing to enter such talks.

"If he wants to govern as opposed to just... well, of course he'll need to talk to the SNP if we were to hold the balance of power," she said.

"Incidentally, I don't believe Keir Starmer on that. I think if we get into this scenario, he will be biting the hand off of the SNP leader to try to work together."

A Labour spokeswoman said: "Keir has consistently said no deal into an election, no deal out. Only Labour can give Scotland the change it needs."

