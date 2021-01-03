Sir Keir Starmer calls for Boris Johnson to bring in ‘national lockdown’ within 24 hours
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on Sunday for a national lockdown to come into force within 24 hours as Covid-19 infections surge.
"The virus is clearly out of control,” the Labour leader said. "And there's no good the prime minister hinting that further restrictions are coming into place in a week, or two or three.
"That delay has been the source of so many problems. So, I say bring in those restrictions now, national restrictions, within the next 24 hours.
"That has to be the first step towards controlling the virus."
He added: “Nationwide lockdown – the Prime Minister has hinted that that’s going to happen but he’s delaying again. And we can’t afford that again.”
His remarks came hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said tougher measures may be needed in the coming weeks.
Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show, Mr Johnson warned: “It may be that we need to do things in the next few weeks that will be tougher in many parts of the country. I’m fully, fully reconciled with that.
“The people of this country are reconciled to that because until the vaccine really comes on stream in a massive way, we’re fighting this virus with the same set of tools.”
Sky News reported that Mr Boris was thinking more of beefing up restrictions in areas of the country not yet in Tier 4, as opposed to even tougher ‘Tier 5’ measures.
It came as the National Education Union claimed that nearly half a million people watched their Zoom call where they discussed a petition demanding that all schools and colleges move immediately to online learning other than for vulnerable children and those of key workers.
They tweeted: “We've just run the numbers and 400,000 people watched our Zoom call. The strength of feeling of our members is clear. The biggest political online meeting in UK history. ”
Despite the union’s demands Sir Kier claimed that shutting all schools tomorrow would “only add to the chaos”.
He added: “Everybody wants children back in school. There is nobody that would argue with that. Of course that’s what we all want.
“It’s inevitable more schools will close.
“I don’t want to call for the closure of schools tomorrow morning and add to the chaos, but we do need to recognise that it is inevitable that more schools will close, and we need a plan in place to deal with it.
“But it can only be part of a wider strategy that has a national lockdown in place in the next 24 hours.
“The Prime Minister is hinting at it, but he’s not doing it. We can’t afford that delay again.”
