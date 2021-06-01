Sir John A statue quickly removed following council decision
WARNING: This story contains distressing details.
On Monday evening Charlottetown city council voted to remove a statue of Sir John A Macdonald, Canada's first prime minister, from a downtown corner, and by 7 a.m. it was gone.
Council voted unanimously to remove the statue just weeks after voting to accept recommendations from local First Nations people for changes to it.
The statue became the subject of controversy about a year ago because of Macdonald's involvement in setting up the residential school system. That controversy rose to a new level of horror last weekend, following the discovery of an estimated 215 children in unmarked graves on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.
Over the past year the Charlottetown statue has been splattered with paint and other substances several times and knocked over once.
On Monday, First Nations people and their supporters gathered at the statue for a vigil in honour of the children. Hours later, council voted to take it down and put it in storage.
Chief Junior Gould of the Abegweit First Nation said he was happy with council's decision.
Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools, and those who are triggered by the latest reports. A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.
