Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 'misery' at Man Utd continues and damning questions heading Erik ten Hag's way

Hard questions are coming Erik ten Hag's way after the limp home defeat by Fulham - Mike Egerton/PA Wire

On this evidence, it is going to take a lot longer than three years for Manchester United to knock Manchester City and Liverpool off their perches.

As it is, a deserved defeat by Fulham left United trailing Aston Villa by eight points in the hunt for fourth spot and more damning questions heading the way of manager Erik ten Hag.

“Complete misery” was how Sir Jim Ratcliffe had this week described watching United over the past decade. This bleak performance could have been met with a similar appraisal.

United looked like they had nicked an unmerited point late on when Harry Maguire scored in the last minute of regulation time but there was a sting in the tail still to come. The clock was showing 97 minutes when substitute Adama Traoré broke away down Fulham’s right, skipping past Christian Eriksen and Maguire before cutting inside and finding Alex Iwobi.

Iwobi sized up Andre Onana’s net, gave the United goalkeeper the eyes and sent the ball into the near corner. Onana did not move. Fulham had not won away from home in the Premier League since an opening day of the season victory against Everton but had been the best team throughout bar a brief spell of late sustained United pressure when Marco Silva must have feared all of his side’s excellent work would be undone. Fulham’s manager need not have feared and the delirious scenes at the end were in keeping a team celebrating only their second win at Old Trafford since 1963.

Alex Iwobi scores Fulham's winner past a static Andre Onana - DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

Without the injured Rasmus Hojlund, United looked toothless going forward. Marcus Rashford was lost at centre-forward. And it tells you everything about the current standing of £85 million man Antony that the Brazil winger was left on the bench for academy graduate Omari Forson, making his first Premier League start, and did not appear until the 99th minute. It was not just up front, though. United were second best all over the pitch. Their midfield never got to grips with Andreas Pereira, Sasa Lukic and Harrison Reed. Iwobi had the beating of United’s defence all afternoon. Antonee Robinson, Fulham’s left-back, was comfortably the best defender on show. Hojlund aside, United may also have been missing Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martínez but Fulham were without the influential Joao Palhinha and Raúl Jiménez.

This was United’s 10th league defeat in 26 matches. How costly it proves in the chase for Champions League qualification remains to be seen but it will concern Ratcliffe that, in his first game since his £1.03 billion deal for a 27.7 per cent stake in the club was formally completed, United could look this bad.

Fulham were the better team in the opening 45 minutes and unfortunate not to be in front. Pereira, the former United academy graduate, Lukic and captain Reed had the run of the midfield. Together that triumvirate kept navigating a way through United’s porous middle. Pereira, for one, was routinely afforded far too much space by Casemiro, who had been near invisible before coming into the game later in the half, and was at the centre of so many of Fulham’s attacks. There was a method to Fulham’s attacks. It was the final finish that was missing. Their best move originated just after the half hour mark when they worked the ball from back to front, via Pereira and Iwobi whose square pass across the penalty area to Rodrigo Muniz saw the Fulham spin United’s makeshift left back Victor Lindelof far too easily. Muniz’s shot cannoned off the outside of a post.

Omari Forson was given his first Premier League start in preference to £85 million Antony - Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Diogo Dalot had hit a post for United moments earlier with a shot from distance but the home team’s tactics largely amounted to getting the ball to Alejandro Garnacho and hoping their energetic Argentina winger could fashion something. He was United’s brightest attacking spark by some distance. In fact, their only one and their best two chances were conjured by him, Robinson heading away one curling shot before Bernd Leno athletically pushed a second bound for the corner to the side.

With Hojlund injured, Rashford was deployed at centre-forward and again looked unhappy and ineffective in the position. Forson had a couple of nice touches and one shot quickly chased down but was substituted eight minutes after the restart having largely struggled up against Fulham’s mobile left back Robinson.

Fulham should have done more with the plentiful chances they created. Another attack, with Iwobi again teaming up with Robinson, saw the left back aim a pass across the six-yard box half a yard ahead of the onrushing Pereira, who had Lindelof on his back scrambling to recover ground. Before then, Iwobi should have made of a chance as the goal opened up with Muniz dragging Raphael Varane after United were cut open and Onana had to be at full stretch to keep out a bending shot from the superb Pereira after Casemiro had been dispossessed by the razor sharp Lukic.

The most contentious moment of the first period came in the 36th when Harry Maguire caught Lukic thick on the ankle and was booked for his trouble. Any higher on the United defender would have been off.

Fulham began the second half like they played for much of the first – proactive, on the front foot, with purpose and intensity. They probably could not believe how much a tepid United kept backing off and the goal when it did come was richly deserved. Pereira’s corner was met by a shot from Calvin Bassey that was blocked by his own team-mate, Timothy Castagne. But Castagne had the good mind to leave the ball as it fell back into the path of Bassey to rifle into the roof of the net.

Bassey fires the opener past Onana - DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

It was not until the very closing stages that United showed some fight. Hitherto, Garnacho had been the only one with some exuberance. Maguire should have done better when he headed Eriksen’s corner wide from four yards, moments after Harry Wilson had sent a shot a fraction wide of a post at the other end.

United finally got a breakthrough when Maguire thundered home a volley from close range after Leno had spilled Fernandes’ shot. Fulham were suddenly under the cosh and Leno looked a touch nervy as the shots came in. Issa Diop cleared after Leno spilled another shot from Fernandes.

Another goal would come. But it would be at the other end.