Sir Jim Ratcliffe will not pressurise Ruben Amorim to pick Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford’s time at Man Utd appears to be coming to an end - AP/Dave Thompson

Marcus Rashford’s fate will be determined entirely by Ruben Amorim, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and senior Manchester United management keen to allow their new manager complete freedom in his handling of the situation.

The former England striker was left out of United’s matchday squad for the third time in eight days for the weekend defeat to Bournemouth.

And, with the transfer window opening in a little over a week, every passing game in which Rashford, 27, is sidelined could potentially add to the difficulty in moving him on next month, should United decide to take that option.

Ratcliffe, a minority owner but the man in charge of football decisions at Old Trafford, and new chief executive officer Omar Berrada have made it clear that they will not pressure Amorim, either to select or leave out the striker.

Amorim has maintained, ever since first axing Rashford for last weekend’s Manchester derby win, that team selection matters are entirely his own.

That has been confirmed by the position of Ratcliffe, and the INEOS management team in charge at Old Trafford, despite the difficulties that may arise from his current exile.

Rashford himself admitted, the day after being left out of the derby squad last week, that his future and a new challenge may await for him outside Old Trafford. But United’s asking price, reportedly in the £40 million region, plus the personal terms that make Rashford one of United’s current highest earners, could make selling him difficult.

The striker was left out of the United squad for the City derby, along with young winger Alejandro Garnacho, with the pair training on the morning of the Etihad win - and earning praise from Amorim for their efforts.

That led to Garnacho being recalled, just four days later, for the EFL Cup defeat at Tottenham where he came off the bench; as he did in the 3-0 loss to Bournemouth on Sunday.

Rashford, however, was absent from training through illness immediately after the City game and did not travel with the squad, either to the Etihad or the Tottenham game. He was, however, seen at Old Trafford on Sunday, in a club tracksuit.

The backing from his employers is a vote of support for Amorim, early in a reign which has started in problematic fashion with United currently struggling in 13th in the Premier League, although the manager has insisted all along that the decision is entirely his own.

“It’s my decision and it always will be,” he said before the Bournemouth defeat. “It is selection. I want to see the best of my players and I try different things with different players. That’s my focus.”

United’s next game is the visit to Wolves on Boxing Day although Amorim, who has rotated his squad heavily in his short time in charge, was giving away nothing over Rashford’s potential involvement.

“It depends. We will see,” he said.