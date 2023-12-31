Sir Jim Ratcliffe must address United's wretched succession planning over Erik ten Hag's future

Erik ten Hag is believed to have the backing of the new Manchester United executives – for now - Getty Images/Catherine Ivill

The speculation over Erik ten Hag’s future at Manchester United will not go away, especially after performances such as the listless 2-1 defeat by Nottingham Forest.

While he limps on for now, United have a wretched record in succession planning in the years since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

At the City Ground, Ferguson sat alongside Sir Dave Brailsford, the Ineos director of sport who is handling football matters for Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the club’s incoming new minority owner.

Brailsford’s track record – not to mention United’s abject failure in the area of managerial appointments and support over the past decade – suggests there will be no rash movement to dismiss Ten Hag.

That makes sense, given United will presumably become a byword for bad succession planning in sport for decades to come, based on their decisions since Ferguson stepped down.

Indeed, the fate of the four permanent and four caretaker appointments that preceded Ten Hag’s arrival in the summer of 2022 are challenging Edward VIII as great succession failures of British history.

The only “smooth” handing over from one manager to another came in the summer of 2016 when Louis van Gaal made way for Jose Mourinho, although even that was shrouded in controversy and second guessing, as the Dutchman had just won the FA Cup for United.

Jose Mourinho (left) replaced Louis van Gaal (right) at Manchester United in 2016 - Getty Images/Pedro Armestre

Ferguson’s immediate successor, David Moyes, had lasted less than a season, replaced by the first of four interims in Ryan Giggs. The second interim, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, was never supposed to be a permanent solution when he took over from Mourinho at Christmas 2018. A populist appointment backfired on the United hierarchy as the club legend proved so successful, they appointed him permanently amid a clamour to do so.

A little under three years later, Solskjaer finally left to be replaced first by Michael Carrick, who left when it became apparent he had no coaching future at the club, and then Ralf Rangnick.

The outspoken German proved popular with supporters and journalists for his unrelenting habit of speaking the truth about the dire situation he found at Old Trafford. Not surprisingly, he was less popular with United’s upper management and Ten Hag, with whom he had originally been supposed to work in an advisory or director of football role.

In short, United’s approach to appointing or identifying managerial talent, and dealing with the inevitable succession plan that is always eventually needed, has been haphazard, at best.

Which brings us to Ten Hag’s situation and whether, should results continue to stutter, he is to be replaced.

Would United go down the caretaker route that has hardly been a resounding success in the recent past? If so, where would Brailsford and his football advisers turn?

Out of work Graham Potter has been mentioned as favourite to step in, although after he was sacked by Chelsea at the start of April, the side turned to their own version of Solskjaer, Frank Lampard, as caretaker and that hardly represented a managerial upgrade.

The bookmakers’ list of candidates runs through Julen Lopetegui, also out of work, Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim, Zinedine Zidane, Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi, even former United coaches Carrick and Kieran McKenna.

Out of work Julen Lopetegui is one of the names being mooted as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag - PA/Brian Lawless

But would anyone on that list succeed in offering a short-term boost for United, either on the field or off it, should Brailsford take the dramatic decision to dispense with Ten Hag?

Far more likely, as the pundit and former United captain Gary Neville suggested on Saturday, he will remain in place until the summer, giving him five months to prove whether he is capable of meeting the demands of new owners.

Those months will also allow Brailsford, whose time in cycling was characterised by measured, analytical and thoughtful moves, rather than rash, knee-jerk reactions, to put in place personnel who can weigh up the marketplace and decide who, if anyone, should be the sixth post-Ferguson manager.

That sounds like the sort of succession plan that has been sadly missing at Old Trafford for most of the past decade.

In the meantime, Ten Hag insists he has the backing of the new owners, a claim which all available evidence suggests is accurate, and is looking to January as the turning point in a miserably inconsistent season.

Defeat by Forest meant that only in 1921, 1930 and 1972 have United lost more games in a calendar year. But Ten Hag, while claiming he did not want to use it as an excuse, then presented his current injury list as an excuse for the inconsistency.

“We always have to swap,” moaned Ten Hag. “I don’t think I talk about it to the players, every time I am saying, it doesn’t matter how we line up, we have to win.

“One thing is sure, every time you have to swap, the routines are not there and top football is going quick, so you need the communication in the split moment.

“I believe that we will improve. When players are returning I am sure this side will be stronger. That’s the job, you have to clinically analyse this, we have a lack of routines, we have to work on that.”

United only currently have two fixtures scheduled for January, a month in which a long list of players should return from injury or illness.

While the return of Lisandro Martínez and Luke Shaw would be huge upgrades on Ten Hag’s team at Forest, the first half of the season has cast doubts over just how helpful the availability of Mason Mount, Casemiro, Tyrell Malacia, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial will be.

Therein lies another major issue for Brailsford and his team to address in the new year, as they get to grips with a badly assembled and under-achieving squad.