Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Man Utd job cuts ramps up ahead of US tour

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is making his mark at Old Trafford - Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Hundreds of Manchester United staff were informed they are at risk of redundancy on Tuesday as swingeing cuts at Old Trafford drew a step closer.

United are expected to shed around 250 jobs in total - more than a fifth of the workforce - as part of a huge cost-cutting drive and restructuring process by new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Staff from across a wide range of departments were put at risk during a round of individual meetings on Tuesday under the consultation process. Formal redundancies are due to follow over the coming weeks, with morale at the club taking a huge hit on the eve of the new season.

Telegraph Sport has spoken to a number of people at risk. “There are a lot of very upset people,” one said.

United employed 1,144 staff according to their latest accounts for the three months to March 31 but those numbers are expected to fall below 900 once the club wide redundancy programme is complete.

United, who enlisted corporate restructuring firm Interpath Advisory in March to conduct a full review of the club’s business, operational and employee costs, declined to comment on the process when contacted by Telegraph Sport.

Given the sensitivities and difficulties involved in the situation, it is thought United have favoured doing the restructuring in one go rather than adopting a phased approach that could prolong what has been a painful process for many. The only department that has been ringfenced is the club’s charitable arm, the Manchester United Foundation.

Staff had been given the opportunity last month to voluntarily resign if they wished and Ratcliffe has ended working from home.

Erik ten Hag and his United squad are due to fly to Los Angeles on Wednesday for the start of their pre-season tour of the US, where they will play games against Arsenal, Real Betis and Liverpool before returning home.

Some staff who had been expecting to go on the tour were informed last week that they would no longer be doing so. Around 125 staff, including all football figures, are due in America for the 11-night trip, with those numbers thought to be only marginally down on last summer’s tour to the United States.

Speaking at the latest fans’ forum meeting on July 8, Collette Roche, United’s chief operating officer, said the restructuring process was designed to ensure “we have the right people in the right roles for long-term success”.

“Significant transformation is required to meet the challenges we face to be successful on and off the pitch,” Roche said. “We believe greater efficiency can lead to better outcomes. The cost review has identified ‘non-essential’ activities we can stop, and we therefore believe we have more people than we need to deliver future club priorities.”

Roche said United were proposing “a club-wide redundancy programme which we believe will reduce headcount by 250 roles.”

“We have not taken this decision lightly and would not be doing it if we didn’t feel it was necessary for the long-term health and success of the club.

“One of the reasons we need to reduce costs is to maximise funds available for investment in our priorities of football success and improving infrastructure.”

United launched a £50 million revamp of their Carrington training base last month with the modernising work due to last for the duration of next season. Ten Hag and his players are using the women’s team’s facilities at Carrington in the meantime.