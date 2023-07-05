Sir Jim Ratcliffe insists Ineos still in hunt for Man Utd as Glazers finalise sale decision

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has stood by the terms he offered in the third round of bidding for Manchester United - Jon Super

Sir Jim Ratcliffe insists Ineos remain firmly in the hunt for Manchester United as the Glazers finalise their decision after a seven-month saga. The biggest deal in sport has been beset with hold-ups, with bids initially failing to meet expectations of the sellers, and then splits among the sibling owners about whether to sell.

While Ratcliffe has stood by the terms he offered in the third round of bidding, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, his main rival, has gone on to table a fourth and then fifth and supposedly final bid on June 7.

However, when questioned about a long-awaited deal at a Knightsbridge book launch, Ratcliffe maintained he is still “in the process”.

“We obviously can’t say too much because we’ve signed an NDA and we respect that but there’s still a process and we’re in the process,” he said.

“We have a good offer – we’ve met the Glazers a couple of times and we had a good conversation but at the end of the day it’s their decision... we would still very much like to do it.

“I also believe we would do a good job and do it for the right reasons. We keep very focused on it.”

Neither of the leading bidders have been given a clear timeline of when a decision will be made, but brokers operating for the Glazers had been hopeful a deal could have been done by last April.

The Qatari group led by Sheikh Jassim have been increasingly confident in its chances since the last offer, but the Glazers are known to have had a good dialogue with Ineos.

All bidders are understood to be offering a premium for United, but, speaking at the launch of Grit, Rigour and Humour - the Ineos Story, Ratcliffe declared United represent a positive investment.

“They ain’t making them any more,” he added. “Manchester United and these type of clubs, it’s like art or areas like that. When you have special things and their value continues to pick up over time because they are very special and rare.

“I don’t like throwing money away or losing money.

“It doesn’t make me happy at all. But we aren’t there to make money out of it. If it’s a really good asset it will increase it’s value over time.”

When asked whether he might consider renaming Old Trafford as potential commercial opportunity for his petrochemicals company, Ratcliffe responded: “God no, that would be Heresy.”

Ratcliffe, whose Ineos firm generates 61billion US dollars in revenue, has lined up financing from banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, while JPMorgan Chase & Co., Rothschild & Co. and Bank of America Corp. are among other banks advising or offering capital on a deal.

Billionaire Paul Singer’s Elliott Management has also proposed to help finance bids for the club, competing with rival investors including Carlyle Group Inc., Sixth Street Partners, and Ares Management Corp.

The leading bidders have been restricted by the Glazers in talking directly to the fans about their plans for the club. Ratcliffe was asked whether that had been a frustration amid a perception some fans on social media were siding with the deal offered by Sheikh Jassim.

The 70-year-old declined to comment on that but Tom Crotty, a director at Ineos, acknowleged it had been “quite helpful” during the fraught Chelsea sale process last year that prospective buyers were abled “to talk to the fans”.

About 69 per cent of United is owned by the Glazers, the rest spread among multiple stakeholders who own shares listed in New York.

When asked about spending powers for the big clubs, Ratcliffe pointed out under current financial fair play “you can only spend the money that you receive”, adding “obviously that wasn’t always the case, for example with PSG and Manchester City”.

“There is a big debate around the FFP rules,” he added.

