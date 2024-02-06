Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bold plan for Old Trafford to become ‘Wembley of the North’

Old Trafford has hosted Manchester United matches since it was built in 1910 - Getty Images/Christopher Furlong

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants Manchester United to create the “Wembley of the North” under ambitious plans for a spectacular new Old Trafford.

The Ineos billionaire believes the North of England should have a world-class venue to rival London’s 90,000 capacity Wembley Stadium and could yet seek to lobby the UK Government for funds amid Westminster’s “Levelling Up” pledges.

Sources close to Ratcliffe told Telegraph Sport: “He feels the club needs an absolute state-of-the-art, knock-it-out-of-the-park, ‘wow’ ‘stadium.

“And we feel there’s a strong argument for the country having a top-class major venue in the North – a Wembley of the North.”

Ratcliffe’s £1.03 billion deal for a 28.9 per cent stake in United is due to gain regulatory approval over the next fortnight and comes with a guarantee of an additional £237 million of initial investment for Old Trafford.

It is understood that Ratcliffe is broadly opposed to the idea of United having to relocate but believes supporters would be amenable to the idea of a world leading new stadium on land immediately surrounding Old Trafford, the club’s home for the past 114 years.

“The spiritual home is important,” sources said. “We think the fans would be quite happy to accept a brand new stadium if we stay where we are.”

Redevelopment and expansion of the current stadium – which has been cited internally as an eight-year project – remains one of the options on the table and it is said that around 25 per cent of the space inside Old Trafford currently lies empty or wasted.

But insiders have raised concerns about the prospect of getting into a situation where the club is throwing “good money after bad” if they attempt to expand the south stand and redevelop the other sides. “Ultimately you’ve still got a 1910 building,” sources said.

That echoes the sentiments of Chris Lee, the managing director of Populous, the architectural design firm tasked with overseeing the project, who told Telegraph Sport in December that a new build “may well turn out to be the most cost effective solution”.

“The building is reaching the end of its natural life; the cabling, the electricity supplies, everything is nearing its sell by date,” Lee added.

It is estimated that expanding the current 74,000 capacity stadium could cost at least £800 million and potentially more while a new ground could be in the region of £1.5 billion to £2 billion.

Ratcliffe and Ineos chiefs have already begun dialogue with Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Trafford Council leaders and other civic officials over the future of Old Trafford at the same time as starting to explore financial options.

A pioneering new stadium and the potential for a surrounding sport, entertainment and community village would create jobs and provide a huge boost to the local economy and beyond.

Sources suggested that such a major regeneration programme could attract Government funds under the “Levelling Up” initiative.

Even with financial assistance from the state, though, United would have to drum up huge sums of money to fund such a project.

Ineos are in the process of building a new £5 billion chemical plant in Antwerp dubbed “Project One” and accustomed to raising capital through large financing deals.

The current debt mountain on United has become an emotive issue for many fans given the manner of the Glazers’ leveraged takeover in 2005.

United would have to service the debt on a new or redeveloped stadium but sources said a project that ultimately contributed to the future growth of the club should be viewed through a very different lens to the Glazers’ leveraged buy-out.

“It shouldn’t be a burden on the club because a new stadium should be paying for itself effectively,” sources said. “If you’ve got a new 90,000 stadium you’ve got 20,000 new people paying for that stadium.”

Financing options available to United would have to be explored but one suggestion was the creation of a separate stadium development company that could see the club effectively paying rental to use the stadium over an agreed period until such time it became their own.

Old Trafford has not been selected among the host venues for the European Championship finals that the UK and Ireland are due to host in 2028. Following consultation between United and the Football Association last year, it was mutually agreed the stadium should not be included owing to the prospect of redevelopment work.

Ratcliffe, 71, is due to gain complete control of football operations as part of his deal for a minority shareholding but the Glazers have since agreed that Ineos should have a broader influence encompassing key decisions across the business.

The future of Old Trafford is principal among those and Ratcliffe, a boyhood United fan who hails from Failsworth near Oldham, is keen to play a decisive role in helping to drive that forward.