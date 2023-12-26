Sir Jim Ratcliffe asks for ‘time and patience’ to rebuild Man Utd in open letter

Sir Jim Ratcliffe said he was under no illusions about the scale of the challenge ahead - Peter Byrne/PA

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reached out to Manchester United fans to ask for “time and patience” as he bids to get the club back to the “very top” of world football.

Fewer than 48 hours since United confirmed Ratcliffe was taking a 25 per cent stake in the club, the Ineos billionaire has written an open letter to supporters outlining his hopes and wishes at Old Trafford and the “critical” role fans have to play.

United are currently languishing in eighth in the Premier League, eight points adrift of the top four, and face high flying Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The club’s fortunes have taken a nosedive since Sir Alex Ferguson retired more than a decade ago and Ratcliffe - who has been given total control of football operations by the Glazers under the terms of the £1.03 billion deal - said he was under no illusions about the scale of the challenge ahead.

‘Change can inevitably take time but we are in it for the long term’

“I wanted to write to you at this time given the critical role of the fans to the future of Manchester United as we recognise our responsibility as custodians of the club on your behalf,” Ratcliffe wrote in the open letter to the Manchester United Supporters’ Trust (MUST).

“I believe we can bring sporting success on the pitch to complement the undoubted commercial success that the club has enjoyed.

“It will require time and patience alongside rigour and the highest level of professional management.

“You are ambitious for Manchester United and so are we. There are no guarantees in sport, and change can inevitably take time but we are in it for the long term and together we want to help take Manchester United back to where the club belongs, at the very top of English, European and world football. I take that responsibility very seriously.”

It is expected to take between four and six weeks for the deal to be ratified by the Premier League, until which time Ineos will have no formal decision-making powers.

Ratcliffe has pledged an additional £237 million in investment for infrastructure needs at Old Trafford and the club’s Carrington training ground and his Ineos team are expected to spend the coming weeks closely observing United’s current set up in operation.

“Please note that, as with any deal, it is subject to the usual regulatory sign-off process and therefore we do not expect to speak publicly about club matters until after the deal has completed,” Ratcliffe added.

Ratcliffe’s minority shareholding follows a protracted 13-month takeover saga during which the Glazers opted against selling the club outright.

News of Ratcliffe’s impending arrival has been greeted with optimism but caution by MUST amid concern about the continued presence of the Glazers at the club.

‘Fans have very mixed feelings’

“During 18 years of debt, decay and mismanagement, Manchester United fans have loudly and consistently called for change at our club,” the fans’ group said in a statement.

“When the so-called strategic review was announced nearly a year ago, it finally appeared that the sale of the club was on the horizon, potentially bringing the new investment and new direction MUFC so clearly needs.

“Against that backdrop, fans have very mixed feelings today. We welcome the investment from a boyhood red, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos company, but many will wish his ownership stake was greater than the initially rumoured 25 per cent.

“We note the statements that he and his team will control sporting activities, yet puzzle how any organisation can put its very core business in the hands of a minority shareholder, and how that meaningfully works in practice.”

“It is now incumbent on the club’s owners and management to properly explain how this new structure will work, where the new investment will be directed and how it will benefit the team on the field.

“As the Supporters Trust, we expect to have discussions with the club management and the Ineos team in the near future to understand their plans, and to put to them the very many questions fans have today.

“Today might – just might – be a step forward for Manchester United after some very difficult years. But with the Glazers still in charge, people should understand that United fans will remain sceptical and wait for the proof in the pudding.”

