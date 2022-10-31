Sir James Dyson loses libel battle with Channel 4

Sir james dyson - Christopher Pledger

Sir James Dyson's libel claim against Channel 4 has been dismissed after a High Court judge ruled that a programme about alleged exploitation of workers at a foreign factory did not defame him personally.

The billionaire owner of Dyson sued the broadcaster and Independent Television News (ITN) after the claims were aired in February.

Channel 4’s programme reported that workers making Dyson vacuums and air filters at a factory run by contractor ATA Industrial in Malaysia had been abused and mistreated.

A lawsuit against the company brought by the Bangladeshi and Nepalese migrants claims they were made to work in "inhuman” conditions and seeks compensation. The claims are strongly contested by Dyson.

Sir James sued Channel 4, arguing that the broadcast falsely portrayed him and the companies Dyson Technology and Dyson Limited as being complicit in the systematic abuse and exploitation of the workers.

However, in a judgement published on Monday, Mr Justice Nicklin said he had dismissed Sir James' claim “without difficulty”.

A spokesman for Dyson described the decision as "preliminary", and said the company still maintains that it was defamed by the Channel 4 programme.

The judge said that while Sir James was named and pictured in the programme, he was not defamed, having only been referred to “in one paragraph of the transcript” and occupying “a few seconds” of the overall programme.

He added: “The broadcast is simply not about him, and no ordinary reasonable viewer could conclude that he was being in any way criticised.

“Only a reader that was hopelessly naive about the way in which global companies like Dyson operate could consider that a single person, its founder, had day-to-day management responsibility for what happened in a manufacturing plant that supplied its products.”

Hugh Tomlinson KC, representing Sir James and the two Dyson companies, previously told the High Court that the broadcast had targeted "Dyson, meaning Sir James and Dyson companies".

However, Adam Wolanski KC, for Channel 4 and ITN, argued that the broadcast did not defame any of the claimants.

Regarding the two companies, Mr Justice Nicklin also ruled that, on the face of it, they could not successfully bring claims either.

He said: “The issue that I had to decide... was whether, without consideration of extrinsic evidence, the broadcast refers to the second and third claimants [Dyson Technology and Dyson Limited].

“For the reasons I have explained, it does not.”

However, he said that while it was clear that not every company in the Dyson group could bring a defamation claim, it “may be possible” for Dyson to bring back a revised claim on behalf of the two companies or for claims to be brought by others, such as the Dyson branch that was trading with ATA Industrial.

The ruling comes after Dyson vowed to fight what it said was an “opportunistic” lawsuit alleging that the company knowingly used forced labour.

Dyson says it dropped ATA Industrial as a contractor soon after audits of the factory raised serious concerns about working conditions and the company failed to adequately address them.

The business, which is privately owned by Sir James, terminated its supplier deal with ATA in November 2021, one month after it had received the troubling audit findings.

Separately, Dyson hired a law firm to investigate allegations of “unacceptable” actions by ATA staff which it had learned about in September that year.

It says the workers' lawsuit, brought on their behalf by City law firm Leigh Day, should be directed towards their former Malaysian employer instead.

Leigh Day “strongly refutes” Dyson’s claim that the lawsuit is opportunistic.

A spokesman for Dyson said: “In February 2022 Channel 4 News broadcast a report about a manufacturer in Malaysia called ATA, with whom Dyson terminated its contract in November 2021, in which they also made false and defamatory allegations against Dyson.

"The judgment today is on a number of preliminary technical issues regarding how the case will proceed.

"The judgement concludes that the allegations centre on ATA and are not defamatory in respect of Sir James Dyson.

"We do, however, maintain that the broadcast made misleading and defamatory allegations against the Dyson companies.”