Sir Ian McKellen to play Falstaff for first time after ‘years of resistance’

Sir Ian has taken on the roles of Hamlet, Richard II, Macbeth, Coriolanus and King Lear in the past, but never before John Falstaff

Sir Ian McKellen will play Shakespeare’s Falstaff for the first time after rejecting the role previously because he “didn’t understand him”.

The veteran stage actor, 84, has announced he will take the role in director Robert Icke’s new West End adaptation of the Henry IV plays.

“Through the years, I’ve resisted offers to play John Falstaff,” Sir Ian told BBC News, but added that Icke’s “ingenious adaptation was irresistible”.

In a 2018 interview with Canada’s Globe and Mail, McKellen said he didn’t want to play Falstaff because he has “never quite understood that person”.

The actor has had many Shakespearean credits throughout his more than 60-year career, including roles as Richard II, Macbeth, Coriolanus, Iago, Richard III and King Lear.

The new production, titled Player Kings – Henry IV Part I and II, will open in March next year, playing at the New Wimbledon Theatre and Manchester Opera House, before transferring to the West End for a 12-week run at the Noël Coward Theatre from April to June.

Sir Ian said: “I decided to become a professional actor at Cambridge in 1959, when I was in John Barton’s undergraduate production of Henry IV.

“Derek Jacobi played Prince Hal and I was the ancient Justice Shallow.”

Sir Ian McKellen in Shakespeare's Henry IV at the Cambridge Arts Theatre in 1959

The X-Men and Lord of the Rings actor added: “Ever since, the plays have been among my favourite Shakespeares.”

Icke’s Player Kings script is understood to be entirely made up of Shakespeare’s own dialogue, however the two separate Henry IV plays are being condensed into a single performance.

The director said: “It’s a genuine honour to work with one of our greatest Shakespearean actors, Ian McKellen, especially as he tackles one of the most iconic Shakespearean roles – and one he’s previously never turned his hand to.

“It’s an exciting challenge to bring together two of Shakespeare’s plays into one production.”

Sir John Falstaff is a fictional character who appears in three of William Shakespeare’s plays – Henry IV, Part One and Part Two, and The Merry Wives of Windsor – he is also eulogised, but not seen, in Henry V.

Alongside this stage work, Sir Ian will also be starring as Hamlet in a new feature film adaptation of the play, directed by his longstanding collaborator Sean Mathias, which is set to be released in the new year.

For over a decade, he has also toured his one-man show of Shakespearean monologues, Acting Shakespeare, in the UK and abroad.

The actor has been performing roles crafted by the Elizabethan playwright since 1952, when he was 12 and played Malvolio in a scene from Twelfth Night with other boys from Bolton School.

Since then, he has appeared in over 20 major productions of Shakespeare’s work.

Alongside his career in film and theatre over the last six decades, Sir Ian has also been vocal in championing LGBT+ causes as a co-founder of Stonewall UK.

He was appointed Companion of Honour in 2008 for his services to drama and to equality.

The 84-year-old has appeared in an extensive body of work, including many Hollywood blockbusters, achieving worldwide recognition for roles such as Magneto in the X-Men films and Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

His screen credits also include roles in Mr Holmes, The Good Liar, The Da Vinci Code and Beauty and the Beast.

Sir Ian is currently starring in Frank and Percy alongside Olivier award-winning actor Roger Allam at The Other Palace, London, until Dec 17.

Directed by Sean Mathias and written by Ben Weatherill, the production follows the development of a relationship between two retired men who meet on Hampstead Heath.

