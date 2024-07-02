Sir Geoffrey Boycott reveals cancer diagnosis

Sir Geoffrey Boycott said he will 'just get on with it and hope for the best' - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

Sir Geoffrey Boycott has been diagnosed with throat cancer for the second time and is to undergo surgery to treat the illness.

The former England batsman was told last week that the cancer had returned, more than 20 years after he was treated for the illness with a combination of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“In the last few weeks I have had an MRI scan, CT scan, a PET scan and two biopsies and it has now been confirmed I have throat cancer and will require an operation,” he said in a statement. “From past experience I realise that to overcome cancer a second time I will need excellent medical treatment and quite a bit of luck and even if the operation is successful every cancer patient knows they have to live with the possibility of it returning. So I will just get on with it and hope for the best.”

Boycott, 83, is to undergo an operation to remove the cancer in two weeks’ time and hopes this time he will not need to endure debilitating radiotherapy and chemotherapy sessions.

‘I will never know why I’m still alive’

The Yorkshire cricketing legend was first diagnosed with the disease aged 62 in 2002 and was told he had three months to live if he did not immediately have treatment. He underwent 35 chemo sessions and was nursed back to health with the support of his wife, Rachael, and daughter Emma.

“The surgeon’s recommendation was that I have chemotherapy and radiation treatment instead of surgery but he warned me that the tumour was now so big I would need to decide quickly. I asked him what would happen if I did nothing. He replied: “I give you three months.” In other words, I would be dead just after Christmas,” he wrote in his book, The Corridor of Certainty.

“I can tell you that being given three months to live is a real show-stopper. I will never know why I am still alive. The only thing I really do know for certain is I would not have survived without my wife Rachael being there for me.”

Boycott would employ his famous concentration skills to help him cope with the gruelling chemotherapy sessions, during which he lost 10lbs in one week, and radiotherapy laser treatment that left terrible burns on his neck. The tumour was the size of a 50p coin.

He wrote: “In one-day cricket I used to count my runs, how many an over we needed to win and whether we were above or below the asking rate. I went about it in exactly the same way when I had treatment. I would count each and every one until we got to the halfway mark. I then felt I was heading for the finish line. I would fall asleep thinking: “I have done five; it will be six tomorrow.” I focused on that to get me through.

“During this period, Rachael never tiptoed around me, she would tell me off if I was uncooperative or grumpy, and she became my companion and carer instead of my lover. Her role had completely changed. When visitors came to see me, I would say: “Have you met my new jailer?” Even though I was now a lot sicker, it was still important to have jokes and laughter in the house.”

Boycott turned to alternative therapies for treatment, becoming an advocate of Feng Shui. “I was open to anything, just trying to find things to help me stay alive,” he wrote.

A Yorkshire, England and Telegraph Sport great

Boycott made his Test debut in 1964 against Australia and became a dominant part of the England batting line up for almost the next 20 years. He scored 151 first-class centuries, the eighth most of all time, in a prolific playing career for England and Yorkshire that spanned 25 years. He captained Yorkshire for eight years. He played 108 Tests for England, scoring his hundredth first-class hundred against Australia at Headingley in 1977.

He captained England four times before retiring from Test cricket in 1982. He played on for Yorkshire until 1986, taking his final run tally in first-class cricket to 48,426, the fifth highest of all time. He later became president of the club.

After his playing days he has built a successful career as one of the game’s most strident and respected pundits on television and radio. He retired from the BBC Test Match Special commentary team in 2020 after 14 years working for the corporation. He had previously worked for Sky Sports and Talksport radio.

Boycott continues to contribute exclusive columns for Telegraph Sport and intends to write on the first Test against West Indies at Lord’s next week before having surgery. Boycott was knighted in September 2019 as part of Theresa May’s resignation honours list.