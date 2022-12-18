Sir Geoff Hurst sends classy message to Kylian Mbappe after World Cup final hat-trick

Heartbreak: Kylian Mbappe’s World Cup final hat-trick was not enough for France (Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe become the first man to a hat-trick in a World Cup final since Geoff Hurst during France’s enthralling final against Argentina.

The 23-year-old got the world champions back into the game after Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria put Argentina two goals to the good, scoring a penalty seconds before a fantastic volley to complete a stunning comeback.

Hurst, who scored three times as England beat West Germany in 1966, congratulated the Paris Saint-Germain forward, tweeting: “Many congratulations to Mbappe, whatever happens. I’ve had a great run!”

Mbappe would then level the scores again with his second spot-kick after Messi had bagged his brace to take the game to a penalty shootout.

The France forward did score when he stepped up but misses from Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni saw Argentina take the advantage, with Gonzalo Montiel scoring the winning penalty.

Mbappe’s World Cup record now stands at 12, equal with the great Pele.