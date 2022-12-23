Sir Geoff Hurst leads tributes as World Cup winner George Cohen dies aged 83

PA Sport Staff
·5 min read

Sir Geoff Hurst led the tributes to his 1966 World Cup-winning England team-mate George Cohen, who has died aged 83.

Cohen played every match of the finals on home soil, having stepped into Sir Alf Ramsey’s team following an injury to regular right-back Jimmy Armfield.

His death means there are now only two survivors from the starting XI for the 4-2 final victory over West Germany – Hurst and Sir Bobby Charlton, who is living with dementia.

Hurst, whose hat-trick in that match proved decisive, wrote on Twitter: “Very sad to hear my friend and England team-mate George Cohen has died.

“Everyone, without exception, always said that George was such a lovely man. He will be sadly missed, my heartfelt thoughts are with George’s wife Daphne and his family.”

England will pay full tribute to Cohen, who won 37 caps for his country in all, at the Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine at Wembley on March 26 next year.

Cohen’s death was first announced by Fulham, the club where he spent his entire professional career between 1956 and 1969. His playing days were cut short by a knee injury at the age of 29.

In 2016 the club commissioned a statue of Cohen to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1966 success.

The George Cohen statue at Craven Cottage
The George Cohen statue at Craven Cottage (Steve Paston/PA)

Cohen said at the time: “I find it absolutely wonderful that they even thought I was worthy of (a statue). Especially as it was alongside Johnny Haynes, the greatest name in Fulham’s history.

“To be alongside him, it was rather unbelievable. It was great to think that not only the club but the supporters had wanted to put a statue of me there.”

Cohen, who moved into the property business at the end of his sporting career, was diagnosed with bowel cancer at the age of 36 and only received the all-clear from cancer in 1990.

His England 1966 captain Bobby Moore died of cancer three years later, and Cohen worked as a patron for the Bobby Moore Fund.

He also raised funds for research into dementia, which affected a number of his 1966 team-mates. He announced in 2017 he would donate his brain to scientific research upon his death.

Gary Lineker, England’s leading World Cup finals goalscorer with 10 at the 1986 and 1990 tournaments, paid tribute to Cohen.

“Sorry to hear that George Cohen has died. Another of the heroes of the ’66 World Cup winning team leaves us,” the BBC football presenter wrote on Twitter.

“He’ll always have footballing immortality. RIP George.”

Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt said: “We are very sad to hear the news of George Cohen’s death today.

“George won 37 caps for England and was vice-captain of our World Cup-winning team.

“We would like to pass on our deep condolences to George’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Alan Mullery, who played alongside Cohen at Fulham and briefly with England, told Sky Sports News: “He was a supreme athlete, there were very few players George could not outrun completely – he did half my running up and down the wing.

“When he tackled people, he hit them hard and was an outstanding right-back.

“Everybody loved George. He was a proper gentleman and became a very clever businessman.”

Speaking ahead of the Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Boxing Day, Fulham boss Marco Silva paid tribute to Cohen.

“He is a huge loss for us as a football club and for English football as well,” Silva said.

“It is a sad day for all of us and, as Fulham manager, I would like to send all of our condolences for his family and all our thoughts go with his family and friends for now.

“He is one of the biggest examples in the whole of this football club, with his appearances an unbelievable number, they speak for themselves.

“I know what he represents for this football club, how important a person he was, not just when he was playing but after as well.

“Our next game will be away from home, but our next one we are going to do something (as a tribute to him) for sure.”

Stephanie Moore, wife of England World Cup winning captain Bobby, and George Cohen at St Mark’s Hospital
Aged just 36, Cohen was diagnosed with bowel cancer and went on to campaign for the Bobby Moore Fund, which was founded by his wife Stephanie Moore (left) (Andrew Parsons/PA)

Stephanie Moore, wife of England’s World Cup winning captain and founder of the Bobby Moore Fund, said in a statement to the PA news agency: “George was a close friend of Bobby’s and he himself had bowel cancer in the mid-1970s, but made a full recovery.

“George was a loyal supporter of the Bobby Moore Fund and will be sadly missed by us all.

“We send our sincere condolences to Daphne and all the family.”

The Premier League issued a statement sending its condolences to Cohen’s family and confirming that there would be a moment’s applause before all top-flight matches between Boxing Day and December 28 and that all players and officials would wear black armbands as a mark of respect.

Latest Stories

  • England World Cup winner George Cohen dies at 83

    George Cohen, a defender who played on England's World Cup-winning team in 1966, has died, the English Football Association said Friday. Cohen played every minute of England's victorious campaign on home soil. Cohen played his entire club career for Fulham, where he made 459 appearances between 1956 and 1969.

  • Morocco end 2022 as Africa's top nation

    The Atlas Lions' World Cup run sees them oust Senegal as the continent's number one, according to Fifa rankings

  • George Cohen dies aged 83 – what became of England’s 1966 World Cup winners?

    The class of 1966 still remain the only England men’s side to lift a trophy at a major tournament.

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Raptors shredded by Warriors in another lacklustre defensive effort

    The Raptors had no answer for Jordan Poole and the Warriors Sunday night.

  • Titans' 4-game skid biggest challenge of Vrabel's tenure

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are facing their biggest challenge of Mike Vrabel's five seasons as head coach. A year ago, Vrabel guided the Titans through using an NFL -record 91 players with two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry missing the final nine games to the AFC's No. 1 seed and a 12-5 record. That earned Vrabel the AP NFL Coach of the Year award. This season, they've used 80 different players, and their grip on the AFC South is slipping way. The Titans (7-7) have lost f

  • Wilson's poor performance has Jets in quite a QB quandary

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The frustrated, rain-soaked New York Jets fans were flat-out tired. Of getting drenched. Of being embarrassed. Of watching their quarterback fail snap after snap. The booing of Zach Wilson began in the first quarter and got louder just before at halftime when his desperation throw was intercepted. The fans had seen enough late in the third quarter, and Robert Saleh and the Jets knew they needed to do something. Wilson was replaced by Chris Streveler, elevated from th

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Reliever Seth Lugo, Padres finalize $15M, 2-year contract

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Free-agent reliever Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres finalized a $15 million, two-year contract on Thursday. Lugo gets a $7.5 million salary next season, and his deal includes a $7.5 million player option for 2024. He could earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games as a relief pitcher: $100,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60. Lugo also could earn $1.5 million for starts: $250,000 each for 10, 14, 18, 22, 26 and 30. He gets a hotel suite on road trips. A 33-year-old right-

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

    Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D

  • Goff stuns Jets late as Lions hold on for 20-17 victory

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jared Goff threw a go-ahead 51-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on fourth-and-1 with 1:49 remaining, and the Detroit Lions held on for a 20-17 victory over Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on Sunday. Coming out of the two-minute warning, Goff looked to his left and found Wright wide open, and the tight end rumbled untouched into the end zone. The Lions went wild on the field and sideline, stunning the Jets and their fans. But Wilson — who had an up-and-down retur

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Texans improve, but come up short as skid reaches 9 games

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans haven’t been embarrassing in their past two games as they were the previous two. Still, the improvement hasn’t equaled a win as the Texans (1-12-1) are mired in a nine-game skid, their longest since dropping the final 14 games of the 2013 season. Houston lost 30-24 in overtime to Kansas City Sunday, a week after a 27-23 defeat by the Cowboys. Those close losses came after lopsided defeats to Miami and Cleveland with Kyle Allen at quarterback after Davis Mills wa

  • Watson: Stefanski connection, offense sold him on Browns

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson didn't choose Cleveland — over Carolina, New Orleans and Atlanta — because of the weather or the Browns' success with quarterbacks. The first is frequently gloomy, the other, horrendous. But along with a $230 million, fully guaranteed contract, Watson was enticed to join the Browns after making a strong initial connection with coach Kevin Stefanski, who showed him the possibilities to shine in Cleveland's offense. When team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam visited Wa