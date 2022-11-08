Sir Gavin Williamson told ‘we are all sackable’ as he faces fresh claim of alleged bullying

Sir Gavin Williamson allegedly told a senior civil servant to “slit your throat” in what they claimed was a bullying campaign while he was Defence Secretary - he denies the claim (PA Wire)

Sir Gavin Williamson was told on Tuesday that “we are all sackable” as he faced a fresh claim of alleged bullying.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride defended Sir Gavin as an “important member” of Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet.

Sir Gavin is being probed over damning emails he sent to then Chief Whip Wendy Morton during Liz Truss’ 50-day administration.

“To be fair to to Gavin he has apologised and recognised that while he may have been frustrated at the time, it was inapproriate,” Mr Stride told Sky News.

But pressed whether he was sackable, he added: “I don’t think anybody is unsackable.

“As we have seen in the recent past even the Prime Minister is sackable.

“We are all sackable at some point, depending on the circumstances.”

Mr Stride said any decision on Sir Gavin’s future should be taken after the results of an investigation into his conduct.

He added that Mr Sunak has known there had been a “disagreement” between he and Ms Morton but did not know the substance of the allegations.

He stressed that it was “unacceptable to adopt that kind of language and tone” as used by Sir Gavin to the former Chief Whip in his emails.

In a series of expletive-laden texts exposed over the weekend, Sir Gavin accused Ms Morton of seeking to "punish" MPs out of favour with then-premier Ms Truss by excluding them from the Queen's funeral, warning: "There is a price for everything."

Sir Gavin, who has previously been sacked as Defence Secretary and Education Secretary, is also facing a claim in The Guardian that he told a senior civil servant to “slit your throat” in what was felt to be a sustained campaign of bullying when he was at the Ministry of Defence.

He issued a statement on Monday night rejecting the broad allegations but did not specifically deny using the language alleged.

Mr Stride said that if that language was used it would have had “no justification”.

But he called on LBC Radio for “due” and “fair” process to be allowed to take its course in the claims against Sir Gavin.