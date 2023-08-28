Sir Elton John spends night in hospital after slip at Nice villa

Sir Elton John pictured on stage last month (PA Wire)

Elton John was taken to hospital after a slip and fall he suffered in his villa in Nice.

The Rocketman icon is now “in good health” and back at home after the trip on Sunday, a representative said.

A spokesman confirmed to BBC News Sir Elton was admitted “following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France”.

“Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” he continued.

“Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and his now back at home and in good health.”

Sir Elton had been relaxing with husband David Furnish and the pair’s two children after completing his final Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates including a triumphant slot on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage.

The 76-year-old musical megastar announced in 2018 that his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour would be his last.

Sir Elton’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road concert dates are one of the highest-grossing concert tours since records began with Billboard reporting that it is the first to do 900 million US dollars (£701 million) worth of ticket sales.

He said he has played to more than six million people since it began five years ago.