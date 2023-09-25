Lib Dems will drop key pledge to put penny on income tax, says Sir Ed Davey

The Liberal Democrats have dropped a key pledge to add a penny on income tax to pay for public services in a bid to win over voters in Conservative heartlands.

Leader Sir Ed Davey confirmed the party would not press ahead with the plan and suggested wealthier workers already pay enough tax.

The 1p policy – which dates back to 1992 – is unsustainable when people are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, Sir Ed added.

Speaking from the party’s conference in Bournemouth on Monday, the Kingston and Surbiton MP said the burden to pay for public services should instead fall on large companies, such as oil and gas giants, who are making “huge profits”.

He told BBC Radio 4 said: “I think the taxes are going up quite a lot already under the Conservatives.”

Asked whether they should go up further, he said: “No... because over the next few years you’re seeing a big increase in taxes that are already baked in and I think there is a real danger that if we don’t ask those organisations who are doing really well, like the oil and gas companies, like the banks, like the water companies, they have the money.”

Later on Monday Lib Dem Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain is expected to call for a major overhaul of ministerial payouts.

The proposals would prevent MPs who have resigned for breaking the Ministerial Code from claiming the severance pay.

Under the plans ministers would also have to serve in post for a reasonable period of time, and that payouts cannot be claimed if they are reappointed to Government within a year.

The huge turnover of senior MPs under Boris Johnson and Liz Truss cost the British taxpayer more than £3m in severance fees.

Ms Chamberlain said: “The British public will never forgive this shambolic Conservative government.

"Conservative ministers crashed the economy and then were rewarded for it. It is time to change the rules over ministerial severance pay for good to end these revolving door payouts - enough is enough.”

The Lib Dems became the first major political party to adopt an early version of its manifesto for a general election expected next year.

Keeping the triple lock for pensions, introducing a £5 billion social care package and banning sewage dumping are among pledges the party says are central to the newly approved document.

Its focus is on local health services and the environment, which the party believes is crucial to woo traditionally Conservative voters in places like southern England.

But questions persist over national issues like its stance on Brexit, with party leader Sir Ed Davey heckled on Sunday after insisting to delegates during a Q&A that he was “campaigning hard on Europe”.

“No, you’re not,” one audience member replied.