Sir Derek Spencer, Right-wing Conservative MP and QC who prosecuted spies and terrorists – obituary

Sir Derek Spencer in 1995 - Photoshot/TopFoto

Sir Derek Spencer, who has died aged 87, was a QC at the criminal Bar who from 1992 to 1997 was Solicitor-General in John Major’s government; he was a Conservative MP, first for Leicester South and later for Brighton Pavilion.

Robustly Right-wing on social issues – a factor in his heavy defeat in Brighton in 1997 – and radical on the economy, Spencer pressed for privatisation of the Crown Prosecution Service, but was blocked by his boss, the Attorney-General Sir Nicholas Lyell.

Spencer came within a whisker of replacing Lyell in 1996 following the Scott Report into ministerial complicity with sanctions-breaching arms exports to Iraq. Lyell was heavily criticised in the report, but after an uncomfortable Commons debate he and the former Foreign Office minister William Waldegrave survived by a single vote.

At the Bar, Spencer almost always appeared for the prosecution, and as Solicitor-General he led for the Crown in several cases. In September 1993, he prosecuted Michael Smith, a Communist working for GEC, who was jailed for 25 years for passing weapons secrets to the Russians.

A year later, he led the prosecution of a university lecturer, Feilim O’Hadhmaill, for his part in the IRA bombing campaign on the British mainland. O’Hadhmaill had been arrested in Accrington with a car he had brought over from Belfast in which 17kg of Semtex, two booby trap bombs and a semi-automatic pistol were concealed. He, too, was given 25 years.

In October 1996 Spencer prepared to take the lead in the first trial under the 1991 War Crimes Act, which enabled the perpetrators of wartime Nazi atrocities to be prosecuted in Britain. Szymon Serafinowicz, an 85-year-old retired carpenter living in Banstead, was accused of murdering three Jews in 1941-42 during the German occupation of Byelorussia (now Belarus).

Spencer appeared in hearings over whether Serafinowicz was medically fit to plead. His trial at the Old Bailey opened the following February, but the jury declared him unfit through dementia and he died soon afterwards. In 1999 Anthony Sawoniuk became the only person convicted under the Act when he was jailed for another atrocity in Belarus; he died in prison six years later.

In December 1992 Spencer and Lyell took part in a meeting at the Commons which decided to drop charges against Brian Charrington, a multi-millionnaire behind Britain’s then largest shipment of cocaine, because he was a police informer.

During 1995 Spencer was involved in Cabinet discussions over what steps Britain could take when Bosnian Serb forces held UK peacekeeping troops hostage.

That March, Spencer prompted laughter in the House when he told MPs that any decision on whether to prosecute over the recording of a conversation between Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles would be taken “in the usual way”.

He also decided not to take contempt-of-court proceedings against four national newspapers whose “sensational and inaccurate” coverage of the case of two sisters accused of murder led to their appeals against conviction being allowed.

In December 1995 Spencer did order a police investigation into possible contempt charges against eight papers – again not including The Telegraph – censured by the trial judge for “unlawful, misleading, scandalous and malicious” coverage of wounding-with-intent charges against Geoff Knights, boyfriend of the EastEnders actress Gillian Taylforth.

Derek Harold Spencer was born at Clitheroe, Lancashire, on March 31 1936, the son of Thomas Spencer and the former Gladys Heslop. From Clitheroe Royal Grammar School, he did his National Service in Nigeria as a 2nd lieutenant with the King’s Own Royal Regiment.

In 1956 he went up to Keble College, Oxford, and after graduating in law stayed on as a part-time tutor until 1964.

Spencer was called to the Bar at Gray’s Inn in 1961; he would be elected a bencher in 1991. He joined the chambers of Sir Michael Havers, and for 52 years, except when a Law Officer, practiced on the South Eastern Circuit, appearing in courts from the Old Bailey to Kings Lynn.

He was appointed a Recorder in 1979, and took silk the following year. He sat occasionally as a Recorder at the Old Bailey even after his election to Parliament.

Spencer was elected to Camden council in 1978, and the next year became deputy leader of its Conservative group. He exposed the practice of Labour councillors being placed in houses scheduled for demolition in a few years’ time where, incidentally, they did not have to pay rates, and the number of them employed by charities funded by grants from the council.

Prior to the 1983 election, he was selected to fight the supposedly unwinnable Leicester South. Boundary changes and the “Falklands effect” led to his ousting the sitting Labour MP Jim Marshall by just seven votes – the smallest margin in the country – after five recounts.

At Westminster, Spencer voted for the return of the death penalty, and asked the Home Secretary Leon Brittan for relief for his “long-suffering constituents” from the “tremendous problems” caused by National Front meetings. He was briefly PPS to David Mellor at the Home Office, before becoming PPS to Havers, then Attorney-General.

In January 1987 Spencer was staying in the Indian city of Baroda when he was summoned at midnight to meet the astrologer Pracvan Taliti. Producing a newspaper cutting proving that he had predicted Mrs Thatcher’s capture of the Tory leadership in 1975, Talati prophesied that she would also win the impending election.

Talati did not predict the outcome in Leicester South, and that June, Spencer was defeated, Marshall recapturing the seat for Labour by 1,877 votes.

When Julian Amery, the veteran MP for Brighton Pavilion, decided to retire at the 1992 election, Spencer took his place. Pavilion had returned a Conservative MP since its creation in 1950, but its electorate was becoming more cosmopolitan, and Amery’s 1987 majority of 9,142 was pegged back to 3,675 by Labour’s David Lepper.

Major brought Spencer into his government with a knighthood as Solicitor-General, the only returnee to the Commons given a job. He also became a Northern Ireland QC and an ex officio member of the Bar Council.

When Major rang his chambers to offer him the post, Spencer thought the call was from a colleague and told the Prime Minister: “Please call my secretary and arrange a moment for a chat in a few weeks’ time.” Fortunately for him, Major persisted.

Despite the erosion of his electoral base, as a constituency MP Spencer robustly defended traditional values. He criticised Brighton council for making a £5,000 grant to Pink Parasol, predecessor of the city’s Pride festival, declaring: “It is going to attract gays and lesbians from all over the south of England to an area where families like to go.”

Spencer sided with a local motorist prosecuted for pushing away a boy who demanded cash for cleaning his windscreen, saying: “Aggressive washer boys and beggars are the bane of Brighton; I have been subjected to it myself.”

He condemned the opening in Brighton of an estate agency for squatters, and went on to demand that the Labour Party disown a former mayor who refused to donate to a hospital charity appeal, saying dying people should be “put down”.

As New Labour swept to power in May 1997, Spencer went down to a heavy defeat, Lepper capturing Brighton Pavilion by 13,181 votes on a 15.4 per cent swing. Again, he returned to the Bar.

Derek Spencer married firstly, in 1960, Joan Nutter; the marriage was dissolved, and she died in 2012. In 1988 he married, secondly, Caroline Pärn; she died in 2003. He is survived by two sons and a daughter from his first marriage and a son from his second.

Sir Derek Spencer, born March 31 1936, died May 19 2023