Sir David Attenborough teams with Hans Zimmer and rapper Dave for Planet Earth special

From Country Living

Sir David Attenborough will join forces with Hans Zimmer and rapper Dave for a special Natural History event – Planet Earth: A Celebration.

The special one-hour programme brings together eight of the most extraordinary sequences from Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II, featuring musical performances that aim "to lift the nation's spirits during a time of crisis", the BBC has announced in a press release.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In his first Natural History spectacular of the year, David Attenborough has recorded a new narration for the programme which will take viewers on an adventure around the world, from the East Cape of South Africa to the north of Norway, from Chile to the Indian Ocean, to see how animals overcome adversity to survive and thrive in some of the world's most challenging environments, offering a message of hope to humanity.



Photo credit: Getty Images

To accompany these sequences, Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea and the team at Bleeding Fingers have created new compositions, and rearranged original scores, for "this exciting, joyful and adrenaline packed journey round the world".



Photo credit: USO - Getty Images

The BBC has revealed that the string section of the score is performed in a socially distanced space by the BBC Concert Orchestra, and accompanied by Brit and Mercury Award-winning UK rapper Dave, who will be featured performing on the grand piano.

Hans Zimmer said: "Working with David on so many of his magnificent programs celebrating nature and our planet has been a joy for me. I am constantly inspired by what he is able to capture, and the collection of sequences featured in Planet Earth: A Celebration is truly special.

"It was an honour to once again work with David, Jacob Shea and the BBC Concert Orchestra to highlight these incredible stories once again."

Photo credit: getty

Dave added: "I've always been a fan of powerful natural history documentaries. This is a programme where nature and music come together, so it was only right that I lent my talent, my time, and my attention to this project. It was a pleasure to work alongside Sir David Attenborough and Hans Zimmer."

Story continues

Planet Earth: A Celebration is a one-off hour long special which will air on BBC One.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like