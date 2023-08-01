Sir David Attenborough ‘sugar coats’ his programmes, Levison Wood suggests

Explorer Levison Wood at the Royal Geographic Society - Christopher Pledger

Sir David Attenborough’s wildlife programmes offer a “sugar-coated” view of the world, Levison Wood has suggested.

Wood, an explorer and television presenter, travelled to Borneo for a new programme in which he looks for orangutans.

Cameras captured the moment when Levison spotted the body of an orangutan floating down the river. It had been shot, likely by workers felling in the rainforest to make way for a palm oil plantation.

Such a graphic example of man’s cruelty towards wild animals would not feature in other wildlife programmes, Wood suggested, but it is important to show them.

He told Radio Times: “That was incredibly sad, but it’s a very poignant moment. It’s not the sugar-coated version that – no disrespect to Sir David Attenborough – you might get elsewhere.

“The reality is often heartbreaking. We don’t shy away from it.”

Asked if he felt other wildlife shows were “too varnished”, Wood said: “I think there’s a place for them. Sir David’s legacy is that he’s inspired generations of people, myself included, with an enormous appetite to see nature in all its glory. That’s wonderful.

“But I want to show some of the more negative aspects, not be all doom and gloom but hopefully demonstrate that everybody’s capable of being an agent of change.”

Wood, a former Army officer and Afghanistan veteran, has made three new episodes of Levison Wood: Walking With… for Channel 4. In the other episodes, he tracks desert lions in Namibia and polar bears in Greenland.

In fact, Sir David has covered the plight of orangutans in his programmes.

Four years ago, viewers were left in tears at footage of an orangutan trying in vain to fend off a digger destroying its rainforest habitat. The scenes were broadcast as part of Climate Change: The Facts, a BBC documentary.

Sir David first encountered orangutans in the wild in 1956, in a film preserved online in black and white. Decades later he visited a camp in Borneo where orangutans which were once kept in captivity were rehabilitated and released back into the wild.

Wood also used his interview to ask the world’s richest men to put their money into conservation and tackling climate change. “Rather than build space rockets, why not invest a few more quid in protecting what we’ve got?

“I’m not saying this as a free pass to governments, but why doesn’t Elon Musk or whoever else chuck a few billion into this? With wildfires, rising temperatures, there’s no denying it any more. But we need to get the big companies, CEOs of Google and Amazon, involved,” he said.

Wood came from a humble background which marks him out from many other explorers. He was raised on a council estate in Stoke-on-Trent but from childhood had a yearning to see the world.

After leaving the Army when he was 27, he set up a company leading expeditions, then became a photographer and travel writer.

His first television series, broadcast by Channel 4 in 2015, involved walking the length of the Nile.

“The word ‘exploration’ is slightly loaded with connotations of pith helmets and Victorians with moustache. But nowadays, it can encompass documenting a moment in time,” said Wood, 41, who believes that conservation is now at the heart of modern exploration.

He is also hoping for an invitation to explore his roots on Who Do You Think You Are? “I got my assistant to apply for it,” he said.

