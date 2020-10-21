Sir David Attenborough polar research ship set to begin sea trials

The pride of Merseyside: The RRS Sir David Attenborough is ready to begin sea trials

Britain's new polar ship, the Sir David Attenborough, is all set to leave its Merseyside construction yard.

Four years in the making, the £200m vessel is about to venture out on a series of sea trials.

Sirens, tugboats and water cannon are expected to mark the Attenborough's departure from builder Cammell Laird's wet dock at Birkenhead.

Initially, the ship will only travel a few hundred metres down-river to Liverpool city's cruise terminal.

But in the coming days she will sail across the north Wales coast to Holyhead, which will be her base for the next year.

Departure from Cammell Laird should occur at about 14:20 BST, shortly before the afternoon high tide.

"This vessel is a true celebration of British expertise - from the team who built it right through to the scientific community that will call this ship home," the company's David McGinley said. "The RRS Sir David Attenborough is the single biggest and most ambitious build in the history of Cammell Laird and it's an incredibly proud moment to see her embark on sea trials."

Engineers need to run the rule over all the vessel's systems and equipment before it can be released to support UK scientists in the Arctic and the Antarctic.

These trials will include an assessment of the Attenborough's ice-breaking capabilities.

The design specifications called for a ship that could crunch through frozen floes with a thickness of up to 1m and at a speed of 3 knots (1.5m/s).

If all goes well with the tests, the Attenborough will make her first cruise to the Antarctic in November 2021.

Prof Jane Francis, the director of the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), said the new vessel represented a huge investment in the science of climate change.

"We've all heard about how the Arctic sea-ice is melting very fast, but the great ice sheets, such as Antarctica, are also melting in a warming world. The RRS Sir David Attenborough is going to allow us to get right up to the edge of the ice sheets, to deploy its new technologies, to really understand what's going on," she told BBC News.

BAS will operate the ship on behalf of its funding agency - the Natural Environment Research Council (Nerc).

The acquisition of the Attenborough completes Nerc's fleet upgrade programme, which has already seen the introduction of two new "blue water" research vessels - RRS Discovery and RRS James Cook.

The ship will accommodate 60 crew and 30 scientists

The 129m-long, 15,000-tonne Attenborough is the largest commercial ship built in Britain in three decades.

