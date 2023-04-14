Sir David Amess statue to show his 'smile and warmth'

Andrew Lilley started work on his Sir David Amess sculpture in January

A life-sized statue of the murdered MP Sir David Amess aims to capture his "charismatic smile and warm humanity".

Sculptor, Andrew Lilley, said he felt compelled to create the work to honour the Southend West politician who was "so loved and admired".

He said he hoped the bronze piece will find a home in the new city where Sir David was a "pillar of the community".

Sir David, 69, was fatally stabbed during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, in October 2021.

Sir David Amess had long championed the bid to make Southend a city

Ali Harbi Ali was given a whole-life jail sentence in April, 2022, for his murder.

Sir David, a father-of-five, had long campaigned for Southend to become a city and it became a reality after his death.

"When I heard about Sir David Amess and his brutal killing I thought it's rare you come across a politician so loved and admired", said Mr Lilley, who is based in High Wycombe, Bucks.

"He was such a wonderful person who really cared about his community and constituency.

"I wanted to make a public statue of him to commemorate him for his community- Southend."

Mr Lilley said he hopes to finish his sculpture of Sir David Amess in a few months time

As first reported in the Thurrock Gazette, Mr Lilley said he was attempting to find £37,000 to fund the work but Phillip Miller, from the city's Adventure Island, pledged 10% of the cost.

If he's unable to raise the total the statue won't be cast in bronze.

"I'm hoping it will be erected in Southend as it was very much designed to be in Southend.

"The work shows Sir David holding sheets of paper under his arm, that clearly say 'City Status Southend," he said.

"I think it shows him with his charismatic smile and warm humanity as a pillar of the Southend community."

Mr Lilley's original sketch of his statue to Sir David, holding Southend-on-Sea city status paperwork

He said the artwork was in progress as he wanted to capture sir David's smile.

"Most sculptures avoid casting a smile as teeth are notoriously hard to render.

"I'm taking a lot of time to get his portrait right but I'm determined to get it right.

"I want people who knew him to say that's him, until I get that I'll not be happy."

Andrew said he wanted to make sure he got Sir David's smile right

