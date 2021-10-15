Sir David Amess stabbing: What we know so far

Emergency services at the scene near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex (Nick Ansell/PA) (PA Wire)

Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died after being stabbed multiple times at a constituency surgery.

Here is what we know so far:

– The Southend West MP was fatally injured at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex at midday on Friday and died at the scene.

– Essex Police said the response of the emergency services to the incident was immediate and officers arrived at the scene within minutes.

– A 25-year-old man was arrested immediately at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

– Essex Police said the investigation is being led by counter-terror officers, with Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington saying: “It will be for investigators to determine whether or not this is a terrorist incident, but as always they will keep an open mind.”

– Police said a knife was recovered.

– Detectives are not looking for any other suspects.

– There has been a wave of tributes for Sir David - including from Boris Johnson who said he was ‘one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics’, while former Conservative prime minister Theresa May said his death was “heartbreaking”, adding: “A tragic day for our democracy.”

- Tory veteran Sir David had been an Essex MP since 1983 and was married with five children.

- The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said they are “shocked and saddened” by the killing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess, adding their “thoughts and prayers” are with his family, friends and colleagues.

- Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, said there will need to be a discussion in the coming days around MPs’ security and any measures to be taken.

– Home Secretary Priti Patel has asked all police forces to review security arrangements for MPs “with immediate effect”.

- Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel returned to London from a regional Cabinet meeting in Bristol following the attack.

– Flags have been lowered to half-mast outside Parliament following Sir David’s death.

- A vigil has been held at Saint Peter’s Church in Eastwood Lane, close to where Sir David was killed, was held on Friday to remember him.

