Sir David Amess ‘murdered by Islamist fanatic who had targeted Michael Gove’

Conservative MP Sir David Amess was killed while serving his Southend West constituents (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

Sir David Amess MP was “assassinated for terrorist purposes” by an Islamic extremist who had plotted attacks on other MPs including Michael Gove, the Old Bailey has heard.

Ali Harbi Ali, 26, is accused of stabbing to death Sir David, 69, in a “cold and calculated murder” during a meeting with the public at a church in his Southend West constituency.

Jurors heard Ali, from Kentish Town, allegedly pretended to be one of Sir David’s constituents to get a meeting with the veteran MP, and is accused of being a “committed, fanatical, radicalised Islamist terrorist”.

Prosecutor Tom Little QC said Ali had allegedly been plotting an attack on a high-profile politician “for a number of years”, and is accused of reconnaissance at Mr Gove’s west London home and the constituency office of Finchley and Golders Green MP Mike Freer.

“This is a case involving a cold and calculated murder”, Mr Little told the court.

“A murder carried out in a place of worship. A murder carried out because of a warped and twisted and violent ideology. It was a murder carried out by a young man who for many years had been planning just such an attack and who was, and is, a committed, fanatical, radicalised Islamist terrorist.”

Members of Sir David’s family are in court for the trial, divided from the defendant in the dock by a makeshift screen.

“The man that was murdered was a man who was simply doing his job helping members of the public – a job he loved, a job he enjoyed, a job that he had been doing for many years and a job that he was very good at – that job was serving the public”, said Mr Little.

“That job was being a Member of Parliament. The man that was brutally murdered by this defendant was Sir David Amess MP.

“He had been a member of Parliament for many years. At the very time that he was attacked by this defendant he was meeting constituents.

“The defendant tricked his way into meeting Sir David Amess by pretending to be one of his constituents when he was not. Having arranged the meeting by fraud he travelled across London armed with the knife that he was to use to murder Sir David Amess.

Story continues

“This was nothing less than an assassination for terrorist purposes. It is a crime to which, we say, he has no defence.”

Sir David died from stab wounds after being attacked at a church in Leigh on Sea, Essex, on October 15 last year.

“This was no spur of the moment decision”, continued the prosecutor.

“It was not the first time that he had planned an attack or a similar attack. Indeed he bought the knife five years before for just such an attack. I told you that he was and is a committed terrorist.

“He had for a number of years been determined to carry out an act of domestic terrorism. To that end, from at least May 2019 he researched and planned potential attacks on Members of Parliament and the Houses of Parliament.

“This included specific reconnaissance trips to a constituency surgery of Mike Freer MP and to the home address of Michael Gove MP.”

Ali, from Kentish Town, is wearing a long black shirt and dark-rimmed spectacles in the dock of court two at the Old Bailey.

Ali denies murder and preparing acts of terrorism.

The trial continues.