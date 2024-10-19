Sir Chris Hoy has ‘two to four years’ left to live after terminal cancer diagnosis

Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy has revealed he has “two to four years” left to live after a recent terminal cancer diagnosis.

Hoy, 48, announced in February that he was being treated for cancer but stated that treatment was “going really well.”

However, after a scan last September showed a tumour in his shoulder, a second scan found the main cancer to be in his prostate – which has since metastasized to Hoy’s shoulder, pelvis, hip, ribs and spine.

The six-time Olympic cycling champion, who has two children aged seven and 10, has now revealed he has been given a terminal cancer diagnosis and has two to four years left to live.

"As unnatural as it feels, this is nature.” Hoy told The Sunday Times. The 48-year-old added that he has kept his terminal diagnosis private for a year.

"You know, we were all born and we all die, and this is just part of the process,” he said.

"You remind yourself, aren’t I lucky that there is medicine I can take that will fend this off for as long as possible."

“But most of the battle for me with cancer hasn’t been physical. For me, it has been in my head.”

The former track cyclist is an 11-time world champion as well as a six-time Olympic champion, who competed for Great Britain at four Olympic Games between 2000 and 2012.

Sir Chris Hoy has revealed he has two to four years left to live after a terminal cancer diagnosis (Getty Images for Laureus)

Hoy is Scotland’s most successful Olympian and has the second-most gold medals behind Jason Kenny.

Hoy added in his inteview with The Sunday Times: “Hand on heart, I’m pretty positive most of the time and I have genuine happiness. This is bigger than the Olympics. It’s bigger than anything. This is about appreciating life and finding joy.

“There’s so much positivity that can come out of this from all angles. I’m just really excited that this book hopefully will be able to help people.”

He started his career in BMX before turning to track cycling and won his first Olympic medal in the team sprint at the Sydney Games in 2000.

Then he turned his attention to the kilometre time trial, winning the world title before gold in Athens in 2004. Hoy then took up other track sprinting events and he led the British cycling team in Beijing, with three gold medals.

He was awarded a knighthood in the 2009 New Year Honours List and won Sports Personality of the Year in 2008.

More to follow…