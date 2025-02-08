Sir Chris Hoy’s Murrayfield appearance can inspire Scotland – Rory Darge

Scotland co-captain Rory Darge expects Sir Chris Hoy’s presence at Murrayfield to inspire his side ahead of Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations showdown with Ireland.

The 48-year-old former cyclist – with six Olympic gold medals and 11 world titles to his name – will drive a Lead the Legends car at the front of the team bus as they arrive at the stadium and will then deliver the match ball on to the pitch.

Hoy revealed in October that he has terminal cancer and was told by doctors that he had two to four years to live.

Six-time Olympic Gold medallist and 11-times world champion Sir Chris Hoy will be back at Scottish Gas Murrayfield this Sunday delivering the match ball for the game against Ireland. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/fAHnDBfenr pic.twitter.com/FlTTQaD6yR — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 6, 2025

And back-rower Darge is anticipating “a special moment” when one of Scotland’s sporting greats – Edinburgh born and bred – is welcomed by the Murrayfield crowd before kick-off.

Darge said: “He’s obviously a massive inspiration, from his sporting achievements in cycling, but obviously what he’s going through personally is really inspiring, so I’m sure he’ll get a good reception at Murrayfield tomorrow, and it’ll be a special moment and a good start to the game, hopefully.

“I’m sure the Murrayfield crowd will get behind that, and make it an even more special moment, and that energy will hopefully be something that we can feed off as players and put into the performance.”