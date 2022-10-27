Sir Bruce Pattullo, modernising Governor of the Bank of Scotland in the 1990s – obituary

Sir Bruce Pattullo - Jim Winslet

Sir Bruce Pattullo, who has died aged 84, was Governor of the Bank of Scotland in an era when that historic institution sat at the pinnacle of Scottish financial life.

Pattullo was the bank’s twenty-first Governor, from 1991 to 1998, and the first to have risen through its management ranks. He previously served as its twenty-sixth Treasurer (or general manager) from 1979 to 1988.

A moderniser who took the bank in new directions, he was also a believer in its traditional role as a beacon of probity and provider of service. Among his quoted remarks were “There’s no substitute for good old-fashioned common sense” and “We are particularly wary of grandiose designs.” A colleague described him as “totally honourable, courteous [and] modest – popular with staff, customers and shareholders”.

A 1989 Economist survey of UK banks voted Bank of Scotland “most admired”, noting that it combined a progressive approach with traditional virtues. Its profits growth was strong and it was seen as an innovator both in the financing of North Sea oil and in new modes of electronic banking. Its official historian was able to record that Pattullo’s team “brought the bank through the recession of [1990-92] in better shape than most” and that at its tercentenary in 1995, despite a fast pace of change, “it remains a very Scottish institution”.

After announcing record profits for his final year as Governor, Pattullo said simply: “It’s nice to be able to hand it over in good order.” Three years later, his successors led the bank into a merger with the demutualised Halifax building society to form HBOS – which embarked on a spree of high-risk lending and had to be rescued in 2008 by merger with Lloyds and taxpayer bailout.

He was the Bank of Scotland's twenty-first Governor - Dan Tuffs/Shutterstock

David Bruce Pattullo was born in Edinburgh on January 2 1938, the son of Colin Pattullo – a lawyer whose clients were chiefly Scottish rubber planters in Malaya – and his wife Elizabeth, née Bruce.

Bruce and his sister were evacuated to their grandmother’s farm in Fife for the early war years. Their father, in the army, was wounded at El Alamein, awarded the MC and wounded again at Anzio, dying in Naples in 1944 – and it was five-year-old Bruce who answered the door to receive the telegram informing the family of his death.

Story continues

Educated at Rugby, Bruce was commissioned into the Royal Scots for national service and seconded to the Queen’s Own Nigeria Rgt. Observing a fractious state created from Hausa, Ibo and Yoruba tribal lands, he drew a lesson for his later career: “I had a lovely time there… but I was aware that there is no such thing as Nigeria, and therefore common sense says, you don’t actually lend money to it.”

After the army, he studied at Hertford College, Oxford, before joining Bank of Scotland in 1961. Three years later he won the top prize of the Institute of Bankers in Scotland – of which he would serve as president from 1990 to 1992.

During his governorship, Pattullo was involved in two unaccustomed public rows. The first, in 1996, involved his stormy resignation from the board of the insurer Standard Life after it announced a plan to sell its 30 per cent stake in Bank of Scotland – effectively making the bank a takeover target. The following year, he ventured into Scotland’s devolution debate, speaking out against tax-raising powers for a Scottish parliament and earning a rebuke from Labour’s deputy prime minister John Prescott.

Pattullo enjoyed tennis and, in retirement, “a modest little house” in Spain. He was appointed CBE in 1989 and knighted in 1995. He married, in 1962, Fiona Nicholson, who survives him with their daughter and three sons.

Sir Bruce Pattullo, born January 2 1938, died September 16 2022