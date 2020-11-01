England and Manchester United great Sir Bobby Charlton diagnosed with dementia

Sir Bobby Charlton has been diagnosed with dementia.

The Telegraph said that the 83-year-old’s wife, Lady Norma, was happy for the Manchester United and England great’s condition to be reported.

The newspaper said Lady Norma had given the breaking of the news her “blessing”, with the announcement coming two days after his club and country team-mate Nobby Stiles died after his own battle with the illness.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Stiles’ death and the announcement of Charlton’s condition was “sad news”.

“Of course it’s sad news for everyone surrounding Man United and (who) are fans of Nobby,” Solskjaer said after United’s home defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

“I had the pleasure of meeting him and what a humble man. It’s sad and of course we as a club want to support Sir Bobby as well.”

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce, who spent almost a decade as a player at Old Trafford, described both Stiles and Charlton as “greats”.

Bruce said: “I’ve had the privilege to have been in their company many, many times. The two of them are greats.

“The way they are as football players is one thing, but their humility, what they stood for, they way they were as individuals, Nobby and Sir Bobby were quite exemplary.

“All the advice they gave, you’d accept. In the 10 years nearly I was there at Manchester United, he came round, Sir Bobby did, every day and shook you by the hand.

“He came into the dressing room and that presence of, ‘Wow! There’s Sir Bobby Charlton, what a player he was’.

“I wish him well, and my thoughts also go to Nobby Stiles’ family. We were all saddened by that news as well.”

In July, Charlton’s brother Jack also died, himself having previously being diagnosed with dementia.

Sir Bobby Charlton is regarded as one of England’s best ever, if not the best, footballers.

A 1966 World Cup winner, he held England’s goalscoring record of 49 for close to 50 years until it was broken by Wayne Rooney. The same man would take his Manchester United scoring record when he passed the 249 goals he scored for his beloved Red Devils.

Yet another hero of our 1966 World Cup winning team has been diagnosed with dementia. Perhaps the greatest of them all, @SirBobby. This is both very sad and deeply concerning. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 1, 2020

