Sir Bobby Charlton: Crowds gather for funeral procession

The funeral procession travelled past Old Trafford before travelling on to Manchester Cathedral

Crowds have gathered outside the home of Manchester United for the funeral procession of Sir Bobby Charlton.

The England and Red Devils legend died at the age of 86 in Macclesfield General Hospital on 21 October.

The funeral cortège arrived at Old Trafford to rounds of applause from mourners at 13:30 GMT.

Up to 1,000 guests are expected to pack Manchester Cathedral, including the Charlton family and leading figures from across football.

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, and ex-players Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Steve Bruce, Paddy Crerand and Andy Cole are among those who have already arrived ahead of the service.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, former manager and player, and England manager Gareth Southgate are also in attendance.

Sir Bobby was instrumental in English football's greatest achievements

Widely hailed as one of England's greatest ever players, Sir Bobby was a key figure in the Three Lions' 1966 World Cup victory.

During a 17-year first team career with United he won three league titles, a European Cup and an FA Cup.

From 1958 to 1970 he played for England, and achieved 106 caps, a record-breaking 49 goals, the famous 1966 World Cup win, and a Ballon d'Or.

Fans have lined the route from Old Trafford to Manchester Cathedral

