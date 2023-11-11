Sir Billy Connolly on Parkinson’s: Every day is stranger and more different

Sir Billy Connolly has said the progression of his Parkinson’s disease has made every passing day “stranger and more different”.

The comedian and actor, 80, was diagnosed 10 years ago with the condition and announced his retirement from live performances in 2018.

He has become a keen artist after taking up drawing while in Canada in 2007.

Sir Billy told Saturday’s edition of The Times: “Art has made my life magical at a time when I thought it would be unbearable.

“My disease creeps up on me every day it gets stranger and more different.

“I don’t know how I would have coped without drawing.

“It’s taken me out of the scene and put me somewhere else, where I can survey it from a different angle.”

Sir Billy Connolly, pictured, after being knighted (John Stillwell/PA)

According to the NHS, Parkinson’s is a progressive condition that causes the involuntary shaking of particular parts of the body, slow movement and muscles becoming stiff and inflexible.

Affectionately known as The Big Yin, Sir Billy said he wanted to be remembered as “a good laugh and being a force for good”.

His knighthood was for services to entertainment and charity.

Sir Billy also told the newspaper that the world of comedy has changed.

He said: “I don’t like the politically correct world, and I’m fed up with comedians who are social workers telling us what we can and can’t talk about.

“It’s an irritating and dangerous thing to take people’s freedom away.

“One of the founding stones of democracy is to be free to speak your mind.”

Last week, Sir Billy unveiled his latest sculptures, which are made of polished stainless steel, and are inspired by travel and his love of music.