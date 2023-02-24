Sir Bernard Ingham, Margaret Thatcher's former press secretary, dies aged 90

Sir Bernard with Margaret Thatcher - Tony Harris /PA

Sir Bernard Ingham, Margaret Thatcher’s press secretary, has died after a short illness.

The former journalist, who was 90, was surrounded by his family when he passed away at lunchtime.

Halifax-born Sir Bernard handled the media as Mrs Thatcher's press secretary for all but the first few months of her premiership in 1979, staying with her right to the end.

His brusque style was on display to millions of viewers just days before her departure in 1990, when he shoved reporter John Sergeant out of the way on live TV so she could make a statement after she failed to knock Michael Heseltine out of the Tory leadership race.

His family described Sir Bernard as a "journalist to his bones" and he continued to file a column for the Yorkshire Post until as recently as last month.

His son John said: "To the wider world he is known as Margaret Thatcher's chief press secretary, a formidable operator in the political and Whitehall jungles.

"But to me he was my dad - and a great dad at that. He was a fellow football fan and an adoring grandfather and great-grandfather. My family will miss him greatly."

Born on June 21 1932 and educated at Hebden Bridge Grammar School, Sir Bernard started his career in journalism aged 16 on his local paper in West Yorkshire.

He was not a lifelong Conservative: he once unsuccessfully stood as a Labour candidate in a local election in Leeds, and after a career in journalism he worked for Labour ministers Barbara Castle and Tony Benn.

Later in life he positioned himself as a bitter enemy of "spin", criticising those who practised the "black art".

Sir Bernard was knighted in Mrs Thatcher’s resignation honours and wrote a book, Kill The Messenger, about his life in No 10.

He was married to Nancy Ingham, a former policewoman, for 60 years. She died in 2017. He leaves a son, two grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

John Ingham thanked his father's nursing home, Tupwood Gate in Caterham, Surrey, and his previous in-home carers for their "wonderful care and support".

'Ingham was ultra-loyal, but not afraid of Thatcher'

By Charles Moore

Sir Bernard Ingham was there in Downing Street with Mrs Thatcher almost from the first and right to the last, more than 11 years.

No one was better at working out what she thought without even having to ask her. His natural, direct, Yorkshire way of speaking was better suited to a middle-market tabloid than hers, but his grasp of her inner thoughts and prejudices was authentic.

On rare occasions, it was too authentic. Horrified European reaction to her Bruges speech in September 1988 derived not from the words spoken, but from Ingham’s interpretation of them.

She had certainly intended to stir the pot, but not to deliver an “anti-European speech”. Because of Ingham’s interpretation the tabloids made it so, taking one of the first steps along the path towards Brexit.

In that era, Ingham was regarded by many (especially among her own ministers) as unacceptably biased in his press briefings on her behalf.

By modern standards, however, he was a model of propriety. He was a member of the permanent civil service, not a political appointment, and he had nothing to do with the Conservative Party (indeed he was, by background, Labour). He did not interfere with policy. What impressed us journalists with whom he dealt was his grasp, his toughness and his humour. We were always a bit frightened of his anger, used to great tactical effect and vividly expressed by the movement of his vast eyebrows.

Mrs Thatcher did not have time or inclination to read newspapers. Instead she relied on Ingham’s daily morning digests of them. His Cabinet detractors said that he concealed bad news from her. I have read hundreds of these reports and I do not think that is true. His summaries were crisp, accurate and covered the critics as much as the supporters.

Ingham was ultra-loyal, but not afraid of her. On one occasion, the night before she went to see George Bush Senior at Camp David in 1989, she announced she would tell the President the real danger of a united Germany, thus assailing his chief policy. ‘All right, Prime Minister,’ Ingham told her, ‘If that’s what you’re going to say I’m going to go outside and commit suicide.’ So she didn’t, and he didn’t.

He probably had not heard of the word at the time, but Ingham was probably the most effective spin doctor any British prime minister ever had.