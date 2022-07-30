Sir Ben Ainslie seeking royal inspiration in race to reach SailGP decider

Tom Cary
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Ben Ainslie
    Ben Ainslie
    British competitive sailor
Sir Ben Ainslie seeking royal inspiration in race to reach SailGP decider - GETTY IMAGES
Sir Ben Ainslie seeking royal inspiration in race to reach SailGP decider - GETTY IMAGES

Sir Ben Ainslie joked that he might be better off giving the helm of his F50 catamaran to the visiting Duchess of Cambridge on Sunday after a succession of poor starts left the British team in a precarious position heading into day two of Plymouth SailGP.

“She would struggle to do a worse job than I did, that’s for sure,” Ainslie said of his starts after finishing fourth, fourth and fifth in the first three races on Saturday to lie fifth out of nine teams overnight.

With only the top three qualifying for Sunday's final sail-off, Great Britain are going to need to finish high up in the first two races on Sunday if they are to deliver for the Duchess and for the estimated 10,000 fans on Plymouth Hoe and out on spectator boats on Plymouth Sound, the vast majority of whom are cheering on the four-time Olympic champion.

Ainslie, who described the turnout as “incredible”, said he hoped Sunday's royal visitor would provide the team with inspiration.

The Duchess, who is patron of the 1851 Trust, the charitable arm of Ainslie’s America’s Cup team, will take part in a special Commonwealth exhibition race against the New Zealand SailGP team who will have British-South African endurance swimmer and UN Patron of the Oceans Lewis Pugh on board.

The Kiwis were the form team on Saturday, finishing second, second and first to lie top of the standings overnight. But Ainslie said the Duchess could handle herself out on the water.

“She’s a really handy sailor,” he said, adding that he would be happy to let her helm the F50 if she wanted to. “She has sailed across the Atlantic a couple of times I think. And she has sailed with us on the AC45F, which is also a foiling 45-footer. She steered that boat.

“That is actually in some ways harder than these boats because it has a tiller rather than a steering wheel, although the control systems aren’t quite as sophisticated as they are on these boats. So I think it will be a step up. I think she will enjoy it.”

The British team struggled for consistency on day one - GETTY IMAGES
The British team struggled for consistency on day one - GETTY IMAGES

Ainslie is more concerned with stepping up himself. A collision with the Spanish boat before the first race – for which Spain received penalty points – accounted for his first sluggish start. Great Britain then found themselves out-manoeuvred by Canada in the pre-start to race two, getting bogged down again. But Ainslie had no excuses for the slow start to race three.

“It’s a lot of little things,” he said. “It’s hard to explain. It’s a bit like asking a pro golfer, ‘Why was your driving off today?’ Sometimes it just is. We were trying a slightly different approach today, which clearly wasn’t working. So potentially we’ll shift back to a more conventional approach tomorrow.”

The big positive from a British perspective was they won back a number of places in the races themselves, surging from ninth to fourth in race two and ninth to fifth in race three, a trend which has not been a common feature of this season of SailGP, the global sailing league.

“I was very pleased with the way we came back from the poor starts,” Ainslie admitted. “It’s easy to let stuff like that rattle you but we didn’t panic. We stuck to our game plan as much as we could and picked off a few places.

“But we need a good day tomorrow. There’s slightly more breeze forecast and we generally like a bit of breeze. And it’s a cracking race course. Right up there with the best I’ve sailed in SailGP.”

Asked whether the pressure of delivering for a home crowd had potentially put him off his stride, Ainslie replied: “No. It’s more that the disappointment hurts that much more if you’re not having a great day, than the pressure telling.

“Of course we desperately want to put on a good show for them. It was disappointing not to deliver today but it was great to see so many people out on the Hoe and out on the water as well. We’ll do our best to give them something to cheer for tomorrow.”

