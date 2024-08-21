Sir Ben Ainslie in major selection gamble as Britain bid to end America’s Cup curse

Sir Ben Ainslie is juggling helmsman and team principal roles for the 37th America's Cup - Getty Images/Gilles Martin Raget

Sir Ben Ainslie has made a big call on the eve of the 37th America’s Cup, bringing in Dylan Fletcher as his co-helm in place of Giles Scott.

The British challenge for sport’s oldest international trophy – a trophy Britain has never won since losing the very first Cup match back in 1851 – begins on Thursday in Barcelona, where a four-day preliminary regatta begins between the six challengers. It will be the first time the boats have all lined up alongside each other and will provide the first clues as to relative performance.

The top two teams after four days of match racing will progress to a winner-takes-all final match race on Sunday, although they will be racing for pride only. The preliminary regatta is a tune-up for the Louis Vuitton Cup challenger selection series which begins next Thursday and lasts for several weeks. The winner of the Louis Vuitton Cup will then face defenders New Zealand in the America’s Cup match in October.

Ineos Britannia named its final sailing line-up on Wednesday morning and there was a big surprise with Fletcher, who won the 49er class at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and is also the reigning Moth World Champion, named as Ainslie’s co-helm on the British AC75. The British boat was conceived and developed with partners Mercedes F1 and bankrolled by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Dylan Fletcher (left) and Stuart Bithell claimed a dramatic men's 49er gold medal in Tokyo 2020 - Getty Images/Phil Walter

Every AC75 has two helms, two trimmers and four ‘cyclors’ – cycling sailors generating hydraulic power on static bikes, who will rotate between races.

Telegraph Sport understands that Scott, who succeeded Ainslie as Olympic Finn champion at Rio 2016 before successfully defending his title in Tokyo, and also took over the helm of the British SailGP boat from Ainslie earlier this year, has not done anything wrong. Fletcher has simply been hugely impressive in practice.

The 36 year-old was expected to be the stand-in helm, having performed that role in testing over the summer and while Scott was away at SailGP events. Scott, 37, ended Season 4 of SailGP on a high, with three successive podiums, but it may be that the time spent on that campaign has cost him. He remains pivotal to the British challenge, however, in his role as Head of Sailing, and will be heavily involved in race meetings and simulator work.

Ainslie: ‘It’s very difficult to select these roles’

In a statement, Ainslie said: “The process of developing the sailing squad and defining what that race line-up looks like has taken some time. We have 15 sailors in our squad but eight sailors on the yacht at one time, so clearly we are going to have rotations.

“We have a bunch of really talented sailors, so in a way we are spoilt for choice. It’s a very difficult decision to define who you’re going to select in these roles, particularly when you have two such talented sailors in Dylan and Giles. It’s obviously going to be tough for the one that misses out but that said Giles has the key role of Head of Sailing in this campaign and is pivotal to the team’s progression.”

He added: “It’s been a huge effort to get here so we’re all excited to get back into America’s Cup racing, three-and-a-half years after the last event in Auckland. The America’s Cup is the world’s oldest international sporting trophy, and it’s one of the hardest challenges to take on, but that’s why we love it. To be the first British team to win the Cup is a massive ambition for me and the entire team, and if we can do it, it will be a massive achievement for not just the team but also the entire country.”