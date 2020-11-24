Sir Andy Murray feels Lewis Hamilton ‘definitely deserves’ knighthood

Sir Andy Murray believes Lewis Hamilton deserves to join him as a British sporting knight.

Hamilton, who won a record-equalling seventh Formula One world championship last Sunday, will reportedly receive the accolade in the New Year Honours.

“I’m not necessarily all for sportspeople being given knighthoods for what we do,” three-time grand slam winner Murray told Good Morning Britain.

“But in terms of what he has achieved as an athlete, of course he deserves it.

Andy Murray received his knighthood from the Prince of Wales (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“As a sportsperson he’s one of the most successful sportspeople in the history of the country. He’s an amazing driver.

“He supports some great causes as well away from the racing track, so yes I would say he definitely deserves it in terms of his success.”

Murray was given his knighthood in the New Year Honours in 2016 following his second Wimbledon win and second Olympic gold medal.