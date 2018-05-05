Sir Alex Ferguson undergoes emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery for a brain hemorrhage, according to a statement from his former club.

Widespread reports late Saturday indicated Ferguson was seriously ill. Shortly after they surfaced, Manchester United issued the statement saying that the “procedure has gone very well,” but that Ferguson “needs a period of intensive care to optimize his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.”

The Times has more details on Ferguson’s health:

Sir Alex Ferguson is understood to have been admitted to hospital [Friday], with friends reporting that he had been complaining about his health as recently as Thursday. An ambulance was called to his home in Cheshire at about 9 a.m. and took him to Macclesfield district hospital. He was subsequently transferred, with a police escort, to be treated at the Salford Royal. The condition of the former Manchester United manager was not known as of late last night.

Ferguson, 76, retired from management in 2013 after 27 wildly successful seasons at United. He won 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, four League Cups and two Champions League crowns.

He has been somewhat visible at the club since his retirement, and was at Old Trafford just six days ago to present departing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger with a gift.

However, he reportedly fell ill the following week. His son, Darren, currently the manager of third-tier Doncaster Rovers, missed his team’s game Saturday “due to family reasons,” according to a club statement. “Darren asks for privacy, and will provide an update through the club during the week,” Doncaster said.

Manchester United followed up its statement with a tweet, in which it said, “everyone at Manchester United sends our very best wishes.”

Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone surgery today for a brain haemorrhage. The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to aid his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter. Everyone at Manchester United sends our very best wishes. pic.twitter.com/SDoNzMwVEZ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 5, 2018

Several of Ferguson’s former players took to social media to send their thoughts and prayers to Sir Alex and his family:

Absolutely devastated to hear about Sir Alex being unwell in hospital. All my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. Be strong Boss xx — Michael Carrick (@carras16) May 5, 2018





Sir Alex — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) May 5, 2018





Gutted to hear the news about Sir Alex. Stay strong boss. Thoughts are with you and your family — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) May 5, 2018





#SirAlex You’ve won more than most and if anyone can you can boss pic.twitter.com/mbpBHpNzfc — Mike Phelan (@Mike_Phelan_1) May 5, 2018





Devasted about the news about Sir Alex and knowing all to well about the situation ourselves. Stay strong and hope together with everyone you recover. Edwin & Annemarie pic.twitter.com/aaxqRI9Bg7 — Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) May 5, 2018









The entire soccer world moved quickly to offer Ferguson well wishes and support.

Everyone at Manchester City wishes Sir Alex Ferguson a full and speedy recovery after his surgery #footballfamily — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 5, 2018





Hang in there Sir Alex. Thoughts are with the family and close ones. — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) May 5, 2018





We’re all thinking of you, Sir Alex. pic.twitter.com/2K14ZPKFMk — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 5, 2018





Everybody at the Club sends their best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson for a full and speedy recovery following his emergency surgery today. pic.twitter.com/bCqtsxRvu3 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 5, 2018





The thoughts of everyone at the Premier League are with Sir Alex Ferguson and his family following news that he underwent emergency surgery today pic.twitter.com/rvRWDrUM8h — Premier League (@premierleague) May 5, 2018





#LaLiga's thoughts are with Sir Alex Ferguson, his family and friends after hearing the news he had emergency surgery today. We wish him a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/xNLqBjrXvE — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) May 5, 2018





Gordon Taylor on behalf of members and staff of the PFA: “All our thoughts and prayers are with you Sir Alex. God bless!” https://t.co/occD9rQY8a — PFA (@PFA) May 5, 2018





