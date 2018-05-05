Sir Alex Ferguson undergoes emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery for a brain hemorrhage, according to a statement from his former club.

Widespread reports late Saturday indicated Ferguson was seriously ill. Shortly after they surfaced, Manchester United issued the statement saying that the “procedure has gone very well,” but that Ferguson “needs a period of intensive care to optimize his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.”

The Times has more details on Ferguson’s health:

Sir Alex Ferguson is understood to have been admitted to hospital [Friday], with friends reporting that he had been complaining about his health as recently as Thursday. An ambulance was called to his home in Cheshire at about 9 a.m. and took him to Macclesfield district hospital. He was subsequently transferred, with a police escort, to be treated at the Salford Royal. The condition of the former Manchester United manager was not known as of late last night.

Ferguson, 76, retired from management in 2013 after 27 wildly successful seasons at United. He won 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, four League Cups and two Champions League crowns.

Sir Alex Ferguson is the most successful manager in Premier League history. (Getty)

He has been somewhat visible at the club since his retirement, and was at Old Trafford just six days ago to present departing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger with a gift.

However, he reportedly fell ill the following week. His son, Darren, currently the manager of third-tier Doncaster Rovers, missed his team’s game Saturday “due to family reasons,” according to a club statement. “Darren asks for privacy, and will provide an update through the club during the week,” Doncaster said.

Manchester United followed up its statement with a tweet, in which it said, "everyone at Manchester United sends our very best wishes."


