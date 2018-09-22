Sir Alex Ferguson given rapturous welcome on return to Old Trafford

Sir Alex Ferguson returned to Old Trafford on Saturday

Sir Alex Ferguson made an emotional return to Old Trafford on Saturday, just over four months since having emergency brain surgery.

The former Manchester United manager was given a rousing reception as he took his seat in the ground for the home match against Wolves.

The 76-year-old admitted beforehand that “it’s bound to be emotional”.

Speaking to MUTV, Ferguson said: “It’s obviously been a long journey but I’m making steps forward, doing what my son tells me and what the doctors tell me, so it’s really good.”

Ferguson had emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage on May 5 and was in intensive care for several days at Salford Royal Hospital.

His last public appearance at Old Trafford was in late April, when he presented Arsene Wenger with a commemorative trophy to mark the end of his time as Arsenal manager.

Sir Alex Ferguson lifts his final trophy before retiring, the Premier League title in 2013

“I’m a bit nervous, to be honest with you, maybe a bit tense really because the last game was Arsenal back in April,” Ferguson added.

“It was a long time but it’s great to be back and I just hope we get a win today. It’s great to go back to the stadium and it’s going to be quite emotional for me when the game starts.

“It had to happen some time and I’ve been looking forward to it. It was important getting the right time and the right rest before coming to a game.”

Ferguson is a revered figure at Old Trafford after his incredible 27 years in charge totally transformed the club’s fortunes.

United were still struggling to recapture glories when the Scot took over in 1986, but he made them one of the most successful sporting teams in the world, winning 13 Premier League titles, two European Cups, five FA Cups and four League Cups.

United are now managed by Jose Mourinho, and went into the Wolves game on the back of three successive wins, at Burnley and Watford in the Premier League, and Young Boys in the European Cup.