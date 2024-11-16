Sir Alex Ferguson’s dream weekend goes on with another Cheltenham success

Il Ridoto ridden by Freddie Gingell on their way to winning the Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Cheltenham. Photograph: David Davies for the Jockey Club/PA

Sir Alex Ferguson’s dream weekend as a racehorse owner continued on Saturday as Il Ridoto, a 10-1 chance, completed a second big-race double in two days for the former Manchester United manager in the Paddy Power Gold Cup.

Freddie Gingell, Il Ridoto’s rider, was always close to the pace in the feature race of Cheltenham’s November meeting and edged to the front around the home turn, before opening a decisive lead with fine jumps over the last two fences.

Paul Nicholls’s seven-year-old idled on the hill but had done enough to beat Ga Law (9-2) by four-and-a-half lengths.

“I texted Ged [Mason, a co-owner of the winner with Ferguson] before the race and said it’s the best I’ve ever seen him look, and if he runs like he looks, he’ll go close,” Nicholls said.

“He’s run in these races every year and he deserves to win one. They’re a great bunch of lads [that own Il Ridoto], they’ve got some great horses with Dan [Skelton], with me and with Willie [Mullins]. It must be one of the best squads that Fergie’s had for a long time.”

Il Ridoto’s win arrived 35 minutes after a convincing success for Dan Skelton’s L’Eau Du Sud, another runner with Ferguson as a co-owner, in the Grade Two Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novice Chase. The 10-11 favourite powered 11 lengths clear of his field and is now as short as 10-1 to win the Arkle Trophy at Cheltenham’s Festival meeting in March.