Siouxsie Sets Makeup Show After Severe Weather Cancels Cruel World Gig

Meltdown Festival 2013 - Double Fantasy Perform At Royal Festival Hall - Credit: Burak Cingi/Redferns via Getty Images

Cruel world, indeed: Siouxsie’s first U.S. performance in 15 years was abruptly canceled Saturday as severe weather cut short Pasadena, California’s Eighties-geared Cruel World festival.

However, this morning Siouxsie announced a make-up show for Sunday at Brookside at the Rose Bowl. Iggy Pop — whose Cruel World set was cut short by the weather — will also be on hand for Sunday’s show (weather permitting).

More from Rolling Stone

During the Human League’s and Pop’s set Saturday, festival goers were instructed at the direction of the Pasadena Fire Department to exit the event site and move to protected areas; the venue never reopened, and Siouxsie’s headlining set — her only North American show on 2023 — was canceled.

Due to severe weather, please exit the event site and move to your vehicles or protected areas outside of the event site for safety. Stay tuned for updates. — Cruel World Festival (@cruelworldfest) May 21, 2023

Fans, many of who traveled to Cruel World specifically for the rare Siouxsie show, turned to social media to express their disappointment about the situation: Cruel World marked her first U.S. show since her 2008 tour.

Thankfully, organizers announced Sunday, “Siouxsie and Iggy Pop will be back at Brookside at the Rose Bowl Sunday, May 21 with Siouxsie performing an extended set.”

Story continues

Anyone who had a pass to Saturday’s festivities will be allowed access into Sunday’s 5 p.m. show, organizers added.

Cruel World 2023 also featured weather-unaffected sets by Echo & The Bunnymen, Gary Numan, Billy Idol, Love & Rockets, Berlin and more.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.