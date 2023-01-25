Sinusitis Treatment Market Expects a Promising Growth Outlook as New Nasal Sprays Debut with Advanced Drug Delivery Abilities
Fairfield Market Research Says Sales of Antibiotics Will Surge Ahead
London, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide prevalence of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) is rising at an alarming pace. Opportunities of effective drug development continue to arise, elevating the growth prospects of global sinusitis treatment market. While drug manufacturers focus on new drug developments to pushing intranasal drug delivery eying the white spaces in CRS treatment, market growth will not show signs of a slowdown anytime soon. With more companies prioritizing development of advanced drug delivery systems to aid in treatment at home care settings, there are strong indications that the worldwide burden of chronic sinusitis would be held back in early stages. Fairfield Market Research intends to present a thorough growth analysis and forecast of sinusitis treatment market in a new upcoming report. Fairfield’s primary research says major competitors in the market will maintain emphasis on novel therapeutics development. In addition, a growing number of advanced medications are receiving FDA approvals, of late, which plays out as a significant booster to market expansion. The report highlights FDA’s recent approval to GSK’s Nucala (2021) for treating chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. Frequent launches of innovative nasal spray designs, and the growing R&D around nasal drug development and delivery of new nasal sprays will also contribute toward the sinusitis treatment market growth.
Get the Sample Copy/TOC of Sinusitis Treatment Market at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/sinusitis-treatment-market/request-toc
Insights into Segmental Analysis
High demand for antibiotics for treating sinusitis will be a prevalent trend in sinusitis treatment market in long run. Greater incidence of the various lifestyle diseases, climbing air pollution levels, and improving public education and awareness regarding respiratory ailments are poised to keep the antibiotic sales buoyant. Growing R&D around acute sinusitis treatment further stimulates advanced antibiotics development, which is expected to uphold the dominance of this segment in market. Research also shows constant sustained sales of penicillin, cephalosporins, and macrolides that have been among the largest revenue contributors to sinusitis treatment market. Drug making brands are now emphasizing novel antibiotic candidates, especially those that are potentially effective against bacterial sinusitis involving frontal, sphenoid, and ethmoid sinus types, affirms Fairfield Market Research.
Insights into Regional Analysis
North America’s primacy in global sinusitis treatment market prevails as sinus infection remains one of the most common health conditions necessitating physician visits across the region. Availability of multiple treatment alternatives is another strong factor driving the lead of North America in the market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates over 28 million adults in the US alone to be suffering from sinusitis every year. The US population tends to spend a billion-dollar or more annually on over-the-counter sinusitis treatment, indicates American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACCAI). Active presence of some of the world’s leading drugmakers further complement the top positioning of North America in long term. On the other hand, the report marks developing markets of Asia Pacific with high growth potential based on the expanding patient pool of sinus infections. While exploding growth of pharma industry across Asia Pacific will remain a strong driving force for the sinusitis treatment market here, the COVID-19 pandemic has played out as a major booster to awareness regarding respiratory conditions.
Key Players in Global Sinusitis Treatment Market
The report would cover some of the prominent industry players under the competitive analysis section. A few of the potentially profiled companies include Medtronic PLC, Sanofi, Stryker Corporation, Olympus Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca PLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Cipla Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., and Eli Lilly and Company.
Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/sinusitis-treatment-market/request-customization
Global Sinusitis Treatment Market is Segmented as Below:
By Treatment Type
Analgesics
Antibiotics
Cephalosporin
Macrolide
Penicillin
Antihistamines
Surgery
Endoscopy
Balloon Sinusplasty
Corticosteroids
Sulphonamides
Quinolones
By Disease Type
Acute Sinusitis
Sub-acute Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
By Distribution Channel
Online Medical Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Hospital Pharmacies
By Route of Administration
Topical
Nasal
Injectable
Oral
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
South Korea
India
China
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Report Inclusions
Market Estimates and Forecast
Market Dynamics
Industry Trends
Competition Landscape
Disease Type-wise Analysis
Treatment Type-wise Analysis
Route of Administration-wise Analysis
Distribution Channel-wise Analysis
Region-wise Analysis
Country-wise Analysis
Key Trends Analysis
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
About Us
Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.
Contact
Fairfield Market Research
London, UK
UK +44 (0)20 30025888
USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746
Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/
Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com