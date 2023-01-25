Sinusitis Treatment Market Expects a Promising Growth Outlook as New Nasal Sprays Debut with Advanced Drug Delivery Abilities

London, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide prevalence of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) is rising at an alarming pace. Opportunities of effective drug development continue to arise, elevating the growth prospects of global sinusitis treatment market. While drug manufacturers focus on new drug developments to pushing intranasal drug delivery eying the white spaces in CRS treatment, market growth will not show signs of a slowdown anytime soon. With more companies prioritizing development of advanced drug delivery systems to aid in treatment at home care settings, there are strong indications that the worldwide burden of chronic sinusitis would be held back in early stages. Fairfield Market Research intends to present a thorough growth analysis and forecast of sinusitis treatment market in a new upcoming report. Fairfield’s primary research says major competitors in the market will maintain emphasis on novel therapeutics development. In addition, a growing number of advanced medications are receiving FDA approvals, of late, which plays out as a significant booster to market expansion. The report highlights FDA’s recent approval to GSK’s Nucala (2021) for treating chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. Frequent launches of innovative nasal spray designs, and the growing R&D around nasal drug development and delivery of new nasal sprays will also contribute toward the sinusitis treatment market growth.

Insights into Segmental Analysis

High demand for antibiotics for treating sinusitis will be a prevalent trend in sinusitis treatment market in long run. Greater incidence of the various lifestyle diseases, climbing air pollution levels, and improving public education and awareness regarding respiratory ailments are poised to keep the antibiotic sales buoyant. Growing R&D around acute sinusitis treatment further stimulates advanced antibiotics development, which is expected to uphold the dominance of this segment in market. Research also shows constant sustained sales of penicillin, cephalosporins, and macrolides that have been among the largest revenue contributors to sinusitis treatment market. Drug making brands are now emphasizing novel antibiotic candidates, especially those that are potentially effective against bacterial sinusitis involving frontal, sphenoid, and ethmoid sinus types, affirms Fairfield Market Research.

Insights into Regional Analysis

North America’s primacy in global sinusitis treatment market prevails as sinus infection remains one of the most common health conditions necessitating physician visits across the region. Availability of multiple treatment alternatives is another strong factor driving the lead of North America in the market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates over 28 million adults in the US alone to be suffering from sinusitis every year. The US population tends to spend a billion-dollar or more annually on over-the-counter sinusitis treatment, indicates American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACCAI). Active presence of some of the world’s leading drugmakers further complement the top positioning of North America in long term. On the other hand, the report marks developing markets of Asia Pacific with high growth potential based on the expanding patient pool of sinus infections. While exploding growth of pharma industry across Asia Pacific will remain a strong driving force for the sinusitis treatment market here, the COVID-19 pandemic has played out as a major booster to awareness regarding respiratory conditions.

Key Players in Global Sinusitis Treatment Market

The report would cover some of the prominent industry players under the competitive analysis section. A few of the potentially profiled companies include Medtronic PLC, Sanofi, Stryker Corporation, Olympus Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca PLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Cipla Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., and Eli Lilly and Company.

Global Sinusitis Treatment Market is Segmented as Below:

By Treatment Type

  • Analgesics

  • Antibiotics

    • Cephalosporin

    • Macrolide

    • Penicillin

  • Antihistamines

  • Surgery

    • Endoscopy

    • Balloon Sinusplasty

  • Corticosteroids

  • Sulphonamides

  • Quinolones

By Disease Type

  • Acute Sinusitis

  • Sub-acute Sinusitis

  • Chronic Sinusitis

By Distribution Channel

  • Online Medical Pharmacies

  • Retail Pharmacies

  • Hospital Pharmacies

By Route of Administration

  • Topical

  • Nasal

  • Injectable

  • Oral

By Region

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Mexico

  • Europe

    • UK

    • France

    • Germany

    • Russia

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • Japan

    • South Korea

    • India

    • China

    • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA

    • Latin America

    • Middle East

    • Africa

Report Inclusions

  • Market Estimates and Forecast

  • Market Dynamics

  • Industry Trends

  • Competition Landscape

  • Disease Type-wise Analysis

  • Treatment Type-wise Analysis

  • Route of Administration-wise Analysis

  • Distribution Channel-wise Analysis

  • Region-wise Analysis

  • Country-wise Analysis

  • Key Trends Analysis

  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis

