SINTX Technologies Ships New FleX SN Porous and Laser-textured Spinal Implants

An example of a porous and textured Flex SN surface.

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (www.sintx.com) (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer of advanced ceramics, announced today that it has shipped production quantities of a new porous, laser-textured monolithic silicon nitride implant made of FleX SN (sintx.com/materials/flex) to be used in surgical spinal solutions. The shipment is the result of a successful collaboration with CTL Amedica to design and manufacture the new implants.



SINTX started shipping the new product in September 2021 to support an upcoming product launch which is expected in Q4. The porous structure and laser texturing of the implants is intended to enhance the existing osseointegrative properties of SINTX silicon nitride while still retaining the material’s antibacterial properties.

“We are proud to collaborate with CTL Amedica in producing these new implants, which we expect to result in improved patient outcomes from spine fusion surgery,” said Dr. Sonny Bal, President, and CEO, SINTX Technologies. “Our collaboration, combined with the recently awarded Phase 1 grant from the NIH, is enabling SINTX to progress quickly in the development of a new generation of spinal implants, which is extremely exciting.”

Additionally, SINTX shared that it has submitted a provisional patent application for improved methods of manufacturing silicon nitride materials including osteogenic implants with increased surface roughness and porosity. The patent application includes the technology CTL Amedica plans to use in its new implants.

SINTX continues ongoing investment in cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, the recruitment of a world class workforce, and best in class training to develop advanced materials for a variety of applications within the biomedical, industrial and antipathogenic fields.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an OEM ceramics company that develops and commercializes advanced ceramics for medical and non-medical applications. The core strength of SINTX Technologies is the manufacturing, research, and development of ceramics for external partners. The Company presently manufactures silicon nitride powders and components in its FDA registered, ISO 13485:2016 certified, and ASD9100D certified manufacturing facility.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its silicon nitride material platform, please visit www.sintx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things: our products may not prove to be as effective as other products currently being commercialized or to be commercialized in the future by competitors; risks inherent in manufacturing and scaling up to commercial quantities while maintaining quality controls; volatility in the price of SINTX’s common stock; the uncertainties inherent in new product development, including the cost and time required to commercialize such product(s); market acceptance of our products once commercialized; SINTX’s ability to raise funding and other competitive developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in SINTX’s Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 22, 2021, and in SINTX’s other filings with the SEC. SINTX disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report.

Business Inquiries for SINTX:

SINTX Technologies

801.839.3502

IR@sintx.com

Media Inquiries for SINTX:

Amanda Barry

Director of PR and Content

The Summit Group

abarry@summitslc.com

