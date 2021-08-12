It's A Sin's Neil Patrick Harris is starring in a new comedy series on Netflix

Photo credit: JC Olivera - Getty Images

Netflix has just confirmed they've commissioned a new eight-part comedy series – Uncoupled.

The new series comes from the creator of Sex And The City and Emily In Paris, Darren Star, and It's A Sin's Neil Patrick Harris will star as the lead. Modern Family's executive producer Jeffrey Richman will produce the show alongside Star.

Speaking about the series, Star and Richman said: "We couldn’t hope for a more perfect home for Uncoupled than Netflix. A romantic comedy with a gay leading man; it is a passion project for us that feels both personal and universal."

Here's everything we know about Uncoupled so far...

What is Uncoupled about?

According to Deadline: "Uncoupled centres on Michael (Harris), who thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years. Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares — losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-40s in New York City."

Who is starring in Uncoupled?

Neil Patrick Harris, who's known for his starring roles in It's A Sin, How I Met Your Mother and Gone Girl to name a few, will lead the cast as main character Micheal.

Photo credit: HBO Max - YouTube

The rest of the cast is yet to be announced, but we reckon we can expect to see a few more familiar faces.

Is there a trailer for Uncoupled?

The show is still in the very early stages of production which means unfortunately there isn't a trailer yet.

When will Uncoupled be released?

We're not sure when the new series will be released, so watch this space for more information.

