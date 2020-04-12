Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (HKG:3808) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (HKG:3808) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Sinotruk (Hong Kong)

What Is Sinotruk (Hong Kong)'s Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Sinotruk (Hong Kong) had debt of CN¥1.00b at the end of December 2019, a reduction from CN¥3.04b over a year. But on the other hand it also has CN¥19.9b in cash, leading to a CN¥18.9b net cash position.

SEHK:3808 Historical Debt April 12th 2020

A Look At Sinotruk (Hong Kong)'s Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Sinotruk (Hong Kong) had liabilities of CN¥35.2b due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥347.5m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had CN¥19.9b in cash and CN¥17.6b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast CN¥1.97b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Sinotruk (Hong Kong) could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Sinotruk (Hong Kong) has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Story continues

But the other side of the story is that Sinotruk (Hong Kong) saw its EBIT decline by 5.8% over the last year. If earnings continue to decline at that rate the company may have increasing difficulty managing its debt load. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Sinotruk (Hong Kong)'s ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Sinotruk (Hong Kong) may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. In the last three years, Sinotruk (Hong Kong)'s free cash flow amounted to 47% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Sinotruk (Hong Kong) has net cash of CN¥18.9b, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. So we are not troubled with Sinotruk (Hong Kong)'s debt use. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Sinotruk (Hong Kong) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.