How Do Sino Hotels (Holdings) Limited’s (HKG:1221) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers?

Today we'll look at Sino Hotels (Holdings) Limited (HKG:1221) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Sino Hotels (Holdings):

0.0069 = HK$32m ÷ (HK$4.7b - HK$68m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Sino Hotels (Holdings) has an ROCE of 0.7%.

Is Sino Hotels (Holdings)'s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Sino Hotels (Holdings)'s ROCE is meaningfully below the Hospitality industry average of 5.2%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Independently of how Sino Hotels (Holdings) compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~1.6% available in government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

We can see that, Sino Hotels (Holdings) currently has an ROCE of 0.7%, less than the 1.4% it reported 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. The image below shows how Sino Hotels (Holdings)'s ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

SEHK:1221 Past Revenue and Net Income April 10th 2020

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Sino Hotels (Holdings) is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Sino Hotels (Holdings)'s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Sino Hotels (Holdings) has total assets of HK$4.7b and current liabilities of HK$68m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 1.5% of its total assets. Sino Hotels (Holdings) has very few current liabilities, which have a minimal effect on its already low ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Sino Hotels (Holdings)'s ROCE

Nonetheless, there may be better places to invest your capital. Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Sino Hotels (Holdings). So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

