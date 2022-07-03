Sinner escapes from Alcaraz battle as young stars light up Centre Court

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
George Sessions, PA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jannik Sinner
    Jannik Sinner
    Italian tennis player
  • Carlos Alcaraz
    Carlos Alcaraz
    Spanish tennis player

Jannik Sinner progressed into the Wimbledon quarter-finals after he proved too hot to handle for Carlos Alcaraz in a meeting between two of the biggest prospects in the sport.

A breathless start by the Italian saw him grab the initiative and only briefly let it slip against the 19-year-old, who eventually hit his straps but could never find the level that saw him make the last eight at the US Open and Roland Garros in the past year.

Sinner, 20, had never won at the All England Club before this summer but took his sixth match point to claim a 6-1 6-4 6-7 (8) 6-3 success in three hours and 35 minutes to set up a potential dual with defending champion Novak Djokovic.

Jannik Sinner (left) shakes hands with Carlos Alcaraz
Jannik Sinner (left) shakes hands with Carlos Alcaraz (Adam Davy/PA)

This was only their third battle at ATP level and the Spaniard held the upper-hand at the start of what could be a rivalry destined to dominate the next decade of tennis.

A stunning forehand winner from Alcaraz started proceedings and appeared to show his intent but his fellow Next Gen champion soon started to dictate.

Sinner had to fight hard to hold his first two service games and then seized the moment on his Centre Court debut when his impressive return could only be netted by Alcaraz to hand the Italian an early break.

Fifth seed Alcaraz was also playing on Wimbledon’s biggest stage for the first time and looked out-of-sorts with a slip and double-fault allowing his Italian rival to take the opener, which was sealed with the first ace of the clash.

An unexpected period of 40 minutes would pass before the teenager ended Sinner’s run of seven games in a row with a 129mph rocket of his own.

Even though Alcaraz was gradually moving through the gears, world number 13 Sinner was still calling the shots and despite not making the most of more break points, he moved two sets ahead following another unforced error by his opponent.

With cheers audible from Court Two inside the 15,000-seater venue, after David Goffin and Frances Tiafoe’s four-and-a-half-hour epic finally finished, the chances of this going the distance looked to be remote when Sinner created three break points at the beginning of the third.

But Alcaraz produced a brilliant blitz of five points, started by a sensational drop shot and ended with a wonderfully executed serve-and-volley, which saw the world number seven clinch a big hold.

Carlos Alcaraz made a match of it
Carlos Alcaraz made a match of it (Adam Davy/PA)

The pair went blow to blow with a couple of bullet forehand and backhand winners from Sinner followed by a phenomenal seventh game of the third set.

One of several exchanges at the net saw Sinner dive and slide on to the grass but fail to make his shot, which Alcaraz reacted to by giving his self-confessed friend a fist bump.

After two lengthy games went to deuce, it was no surprise a tie-breaker was required and the next 15 minutes saw a rollercoaster ride for everyone.

Three set points came and went for Alcaraz, largely thanks to two rockets off the forehand of Sinner, who then squandered two match points.

A masterful drop shot from the Spanish star on the run created a fourth set point and this was gratefully taken to spark an eruption of noise from those in attendance.

Nobody was ready for this to end and Sinner’s disappointment would have been huge as his rival accepted the adulation on offer at the All England Club, but he showed impressive powers of resolve to save two break points at the start of the fourth.

The 20-year-old looked jaded when Alcaraz scampered across the baseline to force another deuce with a winner down the line.

Sinner would hold though just as the match clock hit three hours and suddenly the physicality of the last-16 tie hit both.

Jannik Sinner on his way to victory
Jannik Sinner on his way to victory (John Walton/PA)

A badly-timed double-fault by Alcaraz helped give away a break and the 13th best player in the world did the same in the following game.

But Sinner dug deep from 0-40 down and an overhead smash was backed up by another classy backhand winner to ensure a huge hold.

He did let three more match points go to waste but one final huge forehand could not be returned as the youngster from Italy made the last eight of a grand slam for a third time.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Exclusive: Wimbledon considers changes to The Queue amid drop in attendances

    Wimbledon will consider making its famous queue partly virtual as part of a major post-tournament review following the sudden dip in attendances.

  • Did Stimulus Checks Cause Inflation?

    America stayed afloat during the pandemic thanks to a $5 trillion avalanche of money transferred from the government back to the people during 2020-21. The biggest share, according to The New York...

  • Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Novak Djokovic faces Tim Van Rijthoven after Jannik Sinner defeats Carlos Alcaraz

    Follow Wimbledon live today with our minute-by-minute coverage from Day 7 at the All England Club

  • Ostapenko loss leaves just one GS women's champ at Wimbledon

    Tatjana Maria pulled off another upset at Wimbledon to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the age of 34 on Sunday. Heading into the second week at Wimbledon, only two of the top 15 seeds remain in the women’s draw, which has just one Grand Slam champion — Simona Halep — left. Maria eliminated 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 on No. 1 Court in the fourth round after saving two match points in the second set against her 12th-seeded opponent.

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Sainz Jr. wins 1st career F1 race with British GP victory

    SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won his his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix — the most dramatic race so far this season. It began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis H

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Winnipeg Jets close to naming Rick Bowness next head coach

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets are close to announcing that Rick Bowness will be the team's next head coach. A Jets spokesman told The Canadian Press late Friday that while nothing was finalized, Bowness "is the person we're focusing on as our next head coach." Bowness spent most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars. He led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup final in the playoff bubble in Edmonton where the Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning. His Stars bowed out in seven games to the C

  • Andres Cubas scores first MLS goal as Vancouver Whitecaps slay LAFC 1-0

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps slayed a giant on Saturday. The Caps came in below the playoff line in Major League Soccer's Western Conference, and seemed to be in tough as they hosted league-leaders Los Angeles FC, a team that has dominated nearly every club in its path this season. While L.A. controlled play through much of the first half, Vancouver came on strong in the second. An 89th-minute goal from newcomer Andres Cubas gave the home side a crucial 1-0 victory. “We played really well

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Police officer tries to stop Bowen Byram from rejoining Avalanche Stanley Cup parade

    Bowen Byram almost didn't make it back to the parade.

  • Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announc

  • Volkanovski defends title, beats Holloway again at UFC 276

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for the third time Saturday night, defending his featherweight title by unanimous decision with a dominant striking performance at UFC 276. Volkanovski (25-1) extended his winning streak to 22 fights with a commanding display against Holloway (23-7), the former champion at 145 pounds. Volkanovski executed a sharp boxing game plan against one of the UFC's best punchers, bloodying Holloway's face early on and steadily increasing the puni

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players