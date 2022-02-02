Pacific system spreads snow across B.C. South Coast, risk of tricky travel

Despite what the groundhogs say on Wednesday, winter is far from over, particularly in B.C. Residents living in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island can expect to see another round of snow through Wednesday, thanks a low-pressure system sliding down the coast and a drop in freezing levels down to near sea level. Amounts will be greater for the mountain passes, but the low elevations could see a coating of 2-5 cm. While not excessive by any means, totals could be enough to make for tricky travel from slippery roads. Special weather statements and snowfall warnings are in place. Details on what to expect when the snow arrives and when to expect it, below.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: SNOW PUSHES ONTO THE COAST, REACHES LOWER MAINLAND

A low-pressure system will slide south along the B.C. coast Wednesday, bringing widespread snow through Thursday, including for Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. Special weather statements and snowfall warnings are in place.

Freezing levels will initially be near sea level Wednesday morning, and as a result, precipitation will start as snow. Snowfall accumulations of 2-5 cm are forecast before warmer air pushes in towards Wednesday evening, allowing the snow to change to rain.

Higher elevations of Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island are likely to see higher accumulations, while regions closer to sea level may not see much accumulation. Snowfall is likely to linger for the aforementioned regions into Thursday morning.

Higher accumulations are also possible through the central and eastern Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack and Hope, where snow may persist into Thursday morning.

Needless to say, traffic will likely be impacted for the low- and high-elevation regions during the snowfall from slippery roads, so motorists will need to be mindful before heading out.

LOOK AHEAD: SOGGY SYSTEM FOR END OF THE WEEK

Beyond the snowfall, amore soggy system is expected for Friday with low freezing levels. This will bring significant snow to ski areas and impact travel through the passes. Rain could mix with wet snow for the higher terrain across the Lower Mainland.

Conditions will be unsettled at times into next week, but no major storms are in sight. In fact, overall, the South Coast will have below normal precipitation over the next couple of weeks while the central and northern coast will see above normal precipitation.

The month of February began with Arctic air making a return to Western Canada, but overall, we can expect temperatures to tip to the warm side of seasonal across B.C.

Thumbnail courtesy of Kitty Yip, taken in Vancouver, B.C.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates across B.C.