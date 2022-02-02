Pacific system spreads snow across B.C. South Coast, risk of tricky travel

Digital Writers
·2 min read
Pacific system spreads snow across B.C. South Coast, risk of tricky travel

Despite what the groundhogs say on Wednesday, winter is far from over, particularly in B.C. Residents living in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island can expect to see another round of snow through Wednesday, thanks a low-pressure system sliding down the coast and a drop in freezing levels down to near sea level. Amounts will be greater for the mountain passes, but the low elevations could see a coating of 2-5 cm. While not excessive by any means, totals could be enough to make for tricky travel from slippery roads. Special weather statements and snowfall warnings are in place. Details on what to expect when the snow arrives and when to expect it, below.

DON'T MISS: Canada's February Outlook - here's what the month has in store

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: SNOW PUSHES ONTO THE COAST, REACHES LOWER MAINLAND

A low-pressure system will slide south along the B.C. coast Wednesday, bringing widespread snow through Thursday, including for Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. Special weather statements and snowfall warnings are in place.

Freezing levels will initially be near sea level Wednesday morning, and as a result, precipitation will start as snow. Snowfall accumulations of 2-5 cm are forecast before warmer air pushes in towards Wednesday evening, allowing the snow to change to rain.

Capture (4)

Higher elevations of Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island are likely to see higher accumulations, while regions closer to sea level may not see much accumulation. Snowfall is likely to linger for the aforementioned regions into Thursday morning.

Higher accumulations are also possible through the central and eastern Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack and Hope, where snow may persist into Thursday morning.

BCSnow

Needless to say, traffic will likely be impacted for the low- and high-elevation regions during the snowfall from slippery roads, so motorists will need to be mindful before heading out.

LOOK AHEAD: SOGGY SYSTEM FOR END OF THE WEEK

Beyond the snowfall, amore soggy system is expected for Friday with low freezing levels. This will bring significant snow to ski areas and impact travel through the passes. Rain could mix with wet snow for the higher terrain across the Lower Mainland.

BCLR

Conditions will be unsettled at times into next week, but no major storms are in sight. In fact, overall, the South Coast will have below normal precipitation over the next couple of weeks while the central and northern coast will see above normal precipitation.

The month of February began with Arctic air making a return to Western Canada, but overall, we can expect temperatures to tip to the warm side of seasonal across B.C.

Thumbnail courtesy of Kitty Yip, taken in Vancouver, B.C.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates across B.C.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gary Trent Jr. would like to take part in three-point contest

    Josh Lewenberg: Gary Trent Jr. says he would be interested in competing in the 3-point contest at all-star if the league calls and asks. Source: Twitter @JLew1050 What's the buzz on Twitter? Josh Lewenberg @ JLew1050 "He's a rock star in every sense ...

  • The Navy Wants to Recover an F-35 Lost in a Landing Accident... Before Russia or China Does

    The U.S. and its allies really, really don't want an adversary to learn the plane's secrets.

  • Trump’s latest remarks on Pence and Jan. 6 rioters further test Republican loyalty

    In a flurry of remarks made over the last several days, Trump has made clear that if he runs for reelection and wins a second term, he will not only seek to bury the Select Committee’s findings, but would seek to overturn criminal convictions for some of his supporters and launch fresh investigations of those who did not go along with his bogus claims of election fraud.

  • City to mark Black History Month through virtual programs, short films, posters by local artists

    Tuesday marked the start of Black History Month and the City of Toronto says it will celebrate virtually this year due to pandemic restrictions. Toronto Mayor John Tory kicked off the campaign online to recognize Black history, heritage and contributions. "Toronto became the first Canadian municipality to proclaim Black History Month in 1979, and since then, each February we use this opportunity to learn more about the history of Black Canadians and celebrate their many contributions to our city

  • Vancouver Island won't be spared with a brush with snow this week

    Details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton

  • Female dies in Mississauga shooting

    A female was shot to death in a shooting in Mississauga on Tuesday night, Peel Regional Police say. The shooting happened at Darcel Avenue and Etude Drive, near Highway 427 and Morning Star Drive. Police were called to the area shortly after 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene. There's no word yet on her age.

  • St. Paul's Hospital says its overdose prevention site is saving lives

    St. Paul's Hospital says its in-house overdose prevention site has had a successful first year, during which time it managed to reverse 90 overdoses. The Vancouver hospital says it is the first hospital in Canada to provide such a site. "We don't condemn or condone substance use but we recognize that people may continue to use when in hospital," said Elizabeth Dogherty, a clinical nurse specialist for substance use, adding the goal of the site has been to "prevent people from overdosing in stair

  • Lily James and Sebastian Stan 'Never' Saw Each Other 'Outside of Character' on Pam & Tommy Set

    "I didn't see her outside of Pamela until the end of the shoot," Sebastian Stan revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while discussing his and Lily James' new Hulu miniseries, Pam & Tommy

  • California snowpack dwindles after a dry January

    After one of California's driest Januarys on record, statewide snowpack dwindled to 92% of average for this time of year, officials announced Tuesday.

  • Freedom Convoy: Blockade at Alberta border crossing 'unlawful'

    The anti-vaccine mandate 'Freedom Convoy' protest has spread to the US-Canada border

  • 1 new COVID-19 death on P.E.I., 15 in hospital

    P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison has announced one new COVID-19 related death in P.E.I. The individual was 80 or older. "My sincere sympathy to the family and loved ones who are mourning the loss of this individual," Morrison said. There are 15 people in hospital with COVID-19, two in intensive care, and six in hospital who were admitted for other reasons and tested positive for COVID-19 during admission or after admission. There are 362 new COVID-19 cases, 2,225 active ca

  • A former Kansas teacher led an all-female ISIS battalion and planned a terrorist attack on a US college, prosecutors say

    Allison Elizabeth Fluke-Ekren, 42, was previously apprehended in Syria and transferred to FBI custody last week.

  • Monday 11 a.m. weather forecast ahead of storm

    Ahead of another round of snow early this week and bitterly cold temperatures, we’ll see high wind warnings in the foothills Monday before cold fronts move into the state.

  • Car Tows Snowboarding Daredevil Through Rhode Island Streets

    A snowboarder took advantage of a blizzard in Rhode Island on Saturday, January 29, hitching a ride behind a car and riding though the streets of Newport.This video captured by Alexander Jonathan Garcia shows his snowboarding friend, Mike Boughton, being towed by a car.“We saw videos of people doing it and wanted to try it out,” Garcia told Storyful. “As kids we would grab onto cars while on skateboards so it kind of branched off from that.”The National Weather Service reported that parts of Rhode Island received over two feet of snow during the January 28-29 winter storm. Credit: Alexander Jonathan Garcia via Storyful

  • Booster shot rate in B.C. crests 49 per cent, while 19 more deaths are registered

    VICTORIA — Another 19 people have died in British Columbia due to complications from COVID-19. The Health Ministry also reports 4,075 new cases over a three-day period, although it has said that rate is likely higher because of testing limitations for COVID-19. Eight more health-care facilities are experiencing outbreaks, including Kelowna General Hospital, for a total of 58 outbreaks, most of them in long-term care homes. In the two weeks ending Jan. 27, more than 69 per cent of people admitted

  • Johnson rebuked by Speaker over Savile jibe at Labour leader

    Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he was ‘far from satisfied’ that Boris Johnson’s comments were appropriate.

  • 'We are not intimidated,' Trudeau says as convoy continues to gridlock Ottawa

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will neither meet with nor be intimidated by the convoy of Canadians he says spent the last few days harassing local businesses, waving Nazi flags and stealing food from the homeless. Speaking to Canadians from isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 Monday, Trudeau said "freedom of expression, assembly and association are cornerstones of democracy." "But Nazi symbolism, racist imagery, and desecration of war memorials are not," he said Monday

  • Ontario’s latest reopening plan now underway

    A number of COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in Ontario on Monday. The reopening marks the first step in the province’s plan to gradually roll back public health measures. Brittany Rosen reports.

  • Supreme Court shouldn't be covered in Ivy, 2 lawmakers say

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Enough already with the Supreme Court justices with Harvard and Yale degrees. That’s the message from one of Congress’ top Democrats to President Joe Biden, and a prominent Republican senator agrees. Eight of the nine members of the current court went to law school at either Harvard or Yale. But it would be good if the person named to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer doesn’t have an Ivy League degree, according to Rep. Jim Clyburn, a Democrat, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, a

  • Winter storm Landon warning for heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain across central US states

    More than a quarter inch of ice expected from Texas through the Ohio Valley